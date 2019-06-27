TriMas (NASDAQ: TRS) today announced that TriMas Aerospace is expanding its global presence through the addition of multi-year contracts with two aerospace customers. At the 53rd International Paris Air Show, TriMas Aerospace was awarded new fastener supply contracts by Safran Nacelles of La Havre, France, and Sonaca Group of Gosselies, Belgium. Safran and Sonaca are also both new customers to TriMas Aerospace.

"We are excited to enter into these strategic partnerships to serve the needs of these important new customers," said Thomas Amato, TriMas president and chief executive officer. "Both Safran and Sonaca are key aerospace Tier 1 suppliers, and are major users of blind fasteners of which TriMas Aerospace is a market leader."

TriMas Aerospace designs, engineers and manufactures engineered fasteners, solid rivets, temporary fasteners and standard fasteners for the global commercial and military aerospace industry under the Monogram Aerospace Fasteners, Allfast Fastening Systems and Mac Fasteners brands.

"The TriMas Aerospace engineering, commercial and manufacturing teams have worked diligently with these important European-based customers during the past few years to qualify TriMas Aerospace products," said John Schaefer, president of TriMas Aerospace. "We look forward to launching production and further collaboration on fastener innovations with both Safran and Sonaca."

The addition of these new customers supports the execution of TriMas Aerospace's growth strategy to expand its global customer base and market share in commercial and defense aerospace applications through leveraging a broad value proposition of innovative products, integration of customers' automated assembly processes, tailored logistics solutions and operational excellence.

About TriMas

TriMas is a diversified global manufacturer and provider of products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, and oil and gas end markets with approximately 4,000 dedicated employees in 16 countries. We provide customers with a wide range of innovative and quality product solutions through our market-leading businesses, which we report in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace and Specialty Products. The TriMas family of businesses has strong brand names in the markets served, and operates under a common set of values and strategic priorities under the TriMas Business Model. TriMas is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol "TRS," and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. For more information, please visit www.trimascorp.com

