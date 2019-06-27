Mars, Incorporated to acquire a majority stake foodspring to remain standalone business within Mars Edge, led by founders Philipp Schrempp and Tobias Schüle

Mars, Incorporated today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire a significant majority stake in foodspring, a direct-to-consumer targeted nutrition company based in Berlin and led by its founders. On completion of the transaction, foodspring will remain a standalone business led by the founders within Mars Edge, a segment of Mars, Incorporated. It will continue to operate out of its headquarters in Germany.

foodspring was founded by entrepreneurs Philipp Schrempp and Tobias Schüle with their financial co-founding partner ECONA AG in 2013. It is now one of the largest and fastest growing targeted nutrition businesses in Europe, with currently six focus countries and 130 Associates. foodspring is a premium brand that offers on-trend, evidence-based and data-driven products for consumers with needs around sports performance, healthy living and shape. Its portfolio includes protein shakes, supplements, snacks bars, muesli porridge, smart cooking solutions and a range of beverages. It operates under the principle that "the right food is the key for a fitter, happier, and more productive life". In addition to its product range, foodspring offers a nutrition and fitness platform to personalize consumer experiences with features like a dedicated "Coach" section, "The Magazine" its stand-alone content site, the Body Check recommendation engine, and access to nutritionists through its customer service team.

Mars Edge, a new business within Mars founded in 2017, is dedicated to human health and wellness through targeted nutrition. The business is using a 'buy, build, partner' strategy to drive its business growth. The addition of foodspring to Mars Edge's portfolio strengthens its purpose to contribute to better lives through nutrition.

"When we started Mars Edge, we set out to connect the food you want with the nutrition you need. Over the past six years, foodspring has been at the forefront of doing just that. Its targeted nutrition business has a distinctive position and loyal consumer base in Europe. We share the same vision to improve the way people live through nutrition and together we will use foodspring's expertise across digital know-how, branding and food innovation to build one of the leading platforms in this space," said Jean-Christophe Flatin, President, Mars Edge. "The depth of knowledge on consumer needs brought by foodspring is a great asset and will help us to pioneer the emerging space of personalized nutrition."

"We are looking forward to accelerating the growth of our business by drawing on Mars' global infrastructure, marketing and science capabilities, as well as its expertise in quality and food safety" said Philipp Schrempp, Founder CEO, foodspring. "We started foodspring because we realized that there was room to innovate the functional food category and better serve consumers for whom fitness and health were central parts of their lifestyles. And once we had started the business we soon discovered that nutrition didn't mean you have to compromise on taste and convenience."

"It was clear from early on in discussions that we shared a vision and passion with the Mars Edge team. Like them, we want to use our depth of knowledge on consumer needs to pioneer the emerging space of personalized nutrition", said Tobias Schüle, Founder CEO, foodspring. "The food industry is on a huge transformational path towards improving nutrition so people can reach their goals and improve their health. And together with Mars Edge we want to take the lead in this transforming category."

The transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals. It is expected that the transaction will close in the third quarter 2019. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

BDT Company LLC acted as financial advisor and Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer acted as legal counsel to Mars Edge. foodspring was advised by Houlihan Lokey as financial advisor and Lacore as legal counsel.

About Mars Edge

Mars Edge is a new segment of Mars, Incorporated dedicated to human health and wellness through targeted nutrition. It is set up to use the latest science, data and technology to create easy, enjoyable and tailored nutrition solutions. It offers evidence-based products for wider groups of people with shared nutritional and health needs (delivered by brands such as COCOAVIA and GOMO), and is creating a business in personalized nutrition. In doing so Mars Edge is partnering with start-up companies, academia and philanthropic organizations to bring ideas to life. Mars Edge's purpose is to contribute to better lives through nutrition.

About foodspring

foodspring is one of Europe's leading and fastest growing premium brands in the functional food category. Being a pioneer in making targeted nutrition accessible to everyone, foodspring provides nutrition solutions that are key to a fitter, happier and more productive life: strengthening the body, sharpening one's mind and balancing the soul. High-quality ingredients, great taste and convenience go hand in hand with foodspring's customer-focused always-there-to-support philosophy. The foodspring portfolio covers protein, snacks bars, supplements, smart cooking, muesli porridge as well as a range of beverages and is accompanied by their online content platform that includes fitness and nutrition plans as well as recipes for a healthy lifestyle. The Berlin-based company was founded by Tobias Schüle and Philipp Schrempp with their financial co-founding partner ECONA AG in 2013 and employs an international team of 130 Associates. Today foodspring is active in six core countries and available in another eight.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190627005551/en/

Contacts:

Maximilian Karpf Matthew Thomlinson Kekst CNC

Maximilian.Karpf@kekstcnc.com

Matthew.Thomlinson@kekstcnc.com