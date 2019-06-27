SpendEdge, a leading provider of procurement market intelligence solutions, has announced the completion of their supply market intelligence engagement for a chemicals company.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190627005564/en/

Supply market intelligence engagement for a chemicals company. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Project background

The company wanted to address uncertainties in the chemicals market occurring due to global demand shifts and market consolidation. The key objectives they aimed to achieve through this engagement are mentioned below.

Objective 1: The company wanted to conduct supply market analysis and identify opportunities for organic growth.

Objective 2: They also wanted to leverage supply market intelligence services to build a transparent, structured and lean supply chain.

They also wanted to leverage supply market intelligence services to build a transparent, structured and lean supply chain. Want to gain detailed insights? Request a free demo to know how we can help you identify growth opportunities and gain a detailed comprehension of the chemicals industry landscape.

"Leveraging supply market intelligence services can help companies to predict disruptions, make better decisions, and react proactively to customer needs, thereby making the supply chain, and the business, more competitive," says a procurement expert from SpendEdge.

Key findings and solutions offered

In partnership with SpendEdge, the client a leading chemicals company - focused resources on value adding processes by reducing non-profitable complexities. The solution offered helped them to:

Obtain a high-level understanding of markets and profile the right suppliers.

Improve the efficiency of sourcing lifecycle by conducting supply market analysis.

Wondering how supply market intelligence can help companies to redesign supply chain processes and perform a supplier cost analysis? Request a free proposal to access our complete portfolio of supply market intelligence solutions.

Outcome: The supply market intelligence services offered by the experts at the SpendEdge helped the chemicals company to gain real-time information on supply markets and suppliers' activities. The information obtained helped the client to increase the efficiency of the supply chain, select the best cost sourcing locations, understand prime cost advantages, and analyze suppliers. The supply market intelligence services further helped the client to reassess their footprint in Asia, strengthen their presence in North America and devise strategies to address disruptions. In addition, the services provided helped them to gain a competitive edge in the market.

To access the complete case study on how we helped a chemicals company to improve their operations and strengthen presence in North America, get in touch with our experts here!

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

Want to gain detailed insights? We're here to help you out! Tell us more about your business challenges.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190627005564/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 984 7340

UK: +44 148 459 9299