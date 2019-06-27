MACE SECURITY INTERNATIONAL INC: 2019 Annual Meeting Invitation and Investor Day

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2019 / Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCQX: MACE), a globally recognized leader in personal safety products, today announced details for its annual Investor Day to be hosted Thursday, July 18, 2019 at the company's Cleveland headquarters. Presentations are scheduled to start following the annual shareholders meeting at approximately 10:30 am EDT and conclude at approximately 12:00 pm EDT. A live question and answer session will be included in the session.

Mace's Investor Day 2019 will feature an overview of the company, a discussion of business performance and strategy, and a showcase of current products, branding, and previously announced licensing initiatives.

Speakers include:

Gary Medved, President and Chief Executive Officer

Mark Barrus, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Julie Koenig, Vice President of Sales

About Mace Security International, Inc.:

Mace Security International, Inc. (MSI) is a globally recognized leader in personal safety and security. Based in Cleveland, Ohio, the company has spent more than 40 years designing and manufacturing consumer and tactical products for personal defense and security under its world-renowned Mace Brand - the original trusted brand of defense spray products. The company also offers aerosol defense sprays and tactical products for law enforcement and security professionals worldwide through its MTS Brand , Vigilant Brand alarms which are the world-wide leader and number one recognized brand in personal alarms, and Tornado Brand pepper spray. MSI distributes and supports Mace Brand products and services through mass market retailers, wholesale distributors, independent dealers, e-commerce channels, and other distributors. For more information, visit www.mace.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains certain forward-looking information within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "aspiration," "objective," "project," "believe," "continue," "on track" or "target" or the negative thereof and similar expressions, among others, identify forward-looking statements. All forward looking statements are based on information currently available to management. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause events and the Company's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Please see the disclosure regarding forward-looking statements on the Company's Annual Report on the OTCQX website or on www.mace.com. The company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact:

Mark E. Barrus

Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, and Secretary

Mbarrus@mace.com

(216) 539-0485

