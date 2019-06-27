As from June 28, 2019 subscription rights issued by Xbrane Biopharma AB will be traded on First North. Trading in subscription rights will continue until July 10, 2019. Instrument: TR ------------------------------------------ Short name: XBRANE TR ------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0012816502 ------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 175897 ------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table ------------------------------------------ Mic Code: SSME ------------------------------------------ As from June 28, 2019 paid subscription shares issued by Xbrane Biopharma AB will be traded on First North. Trading in paid subscription shares will continue until July 24, 2019. Instrument: BTA ------------------------------------------ Short name: XBRANE BTA ------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0012816510 ------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 175898 ------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table ------------------------------------------ Mic Code: SSME ------------------------------------------ This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser Avanza Bank AB. For further information, please call Avanza Bank AB on +46 (0)8 562 250 00.