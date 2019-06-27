Hoover Ferguson, a global leader in tank and container solutions with more than 40 locations in 25 countries, announced today that Kevin Friar has been appointed CEO, effective June 30, 2019, in a planned transition of senior leadership. Friar joined Hoover Ferguson as president in January 2019 to succeed outgoing chairman and CEO, Donald Young.

"I am proud of what the Hoover Ferguson team has built during my tenure, and I look forward to seeing the continued success of the company under Kevin's leadership," said Donald Young, outgoing chairman and CEO, Hoover Ferguson. "In working closely with Kevin over the last six months, I know that he will lead the Hoover Ferguson team in an exciting and successful direction."

Young will remain involved with Hoover Ferguson and return to the board of directors where he originally started with the organization.

"As I transition into my new role as CEO, I'm confident that the strength of our leadership team, combined with our robust growth strategy and commitment to delivering exceptional products and services, positions us well to reach new heights," said Kevin Friar, CEO, Hoover Ferguson. "I look forward to leading the Hoover Ferguson team."

About Hoover Ferguson

Hoover Ferguson is an integrated provider of chemical tanks, cargo carrying units, catalyst bins, modular containers and other related rental products and services to the global energy, petrochemical and general industrial end markets. With a history dating back to 1911, Hoover Ferguson provides its customers with comprehensive liquid, cargo, waste and specialized container solutions as well as a range of complementary services including cleaning, refurbishment, recertification, transloading and logistics. For more information, visit our website at www.hooverferguson.com.

