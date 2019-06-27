Infiniti Research, a market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of their latest marketing and sales strategy for a CPG company. During the course of this engagement, the experts at Infiniti Research helped the client to formulate an efficient marketing and sales strategy and boost customer experience by focusing on customers' needs and requirements. Also, the study highlights how the approaches undertaken by the experts at Infiniti Research helped the client to align their marketing and sales strategies to meet the need of their customer base and drive sales.

With customers buying patterns and purchasing channels continuously evolving, companies in the CPG industry are facing difficulties in promoting their product offerings. Also, the accelerated rise of technologies and innovations have increased the demand for more personalized marketing activities and sales approaches. With this, companies in the CPG industry are in the need to formulate an efficient marketing and sales strategy to reach their customer base. Therefore, companies are partnering with firms like Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in formulating an efficient marketing strategy.

The business challenge: The client is a CPG company based out of the Central United States. The client's unstructured approach to marketing resulted in huge sales losses for the company. Also, the client was facing difficulties in adapting to direct to consumer model and reaching out to their customer base. With this, the client encountered a huge loss in their marketing budget and was losing market share to competitors. The client, therefore, approached Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in formulating a marketing and sales strategy. With Infiniti's marketing and sales strategy, the client wanted to increase brand visibility, curtail marketing spend, and cater to customer needs.

The solution offered: The experts at Infiniti Research followed a four-phased approach. The experts segmented the customers into various groups based on their characteristics, conducted an optimized multi-channel campaign, and monitored the key results. Based on the insights obtained, the experts formulated a marketing and sales strategy for the client. With Infiniti's marketing and sales strategy, the client was able to align their marketing strategies to the expectations of their customer segments. Also, the client was able to curtail the marketing spend and cater to customer needs and requirements.

Infiniti's marketing and sales strategy helped the client to:

Improve operational efficiency and enhance sales

Focus on developing multi-channel campaigns to reach their customer base

Infiniti's marketing and sales strategy offered predictive insights on:

Tracking and analyzing channels that brought maximum engagement and sales

Adapting dynamically to market changes

