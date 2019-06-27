Global Cannabis Innovators Corp.: Global Cannabis Innovators Corporation (GCI Corp.) announces the appointment of President, Hezekiah D. Allen

TORONTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2019 / GCI Corp. is thrilled to announce the appointment of Hezekiah D. Allen to the position of President. Allen will work alongside CEO Sean Conacher operating and guiding the company's overall global vision. Allen will also take on the role of CEO with newly formed subsidiary, GCI California Corp. where he will be responsible for all aspects of day-to-day operations.

As founder of the California Growers Association and Emerald Grown, Allen was integral to the establishment of the Cannabis Cooperative in California. With this appointment, Allen brings GCI Corp. a robust network of relationships and a deep expertise in cultivating and selling cannabis within the regulated market. Allen will continue his role as Chairperson of Emerald Grown.

"Californian regulations are some of the most complicated in the world and having someone with Hezekiah's background lead our team is invaluable. He's got a lifetime of experience with cannabis and is deeply respected by many cultivators who see him as one of their strongest advocates," says Conacher.

In addition to playing a key role in the development and passage of Senate Bill State Law 94, Allen was also deeply involved in crafting the Medical Cannabis Regulatory and Safety Act of 2015 and successfully advocated for the passage of several pieces of cannabis related legislation.

Born in Humboldt County, Allen has been close to cannabis all of his life. "I grew up at the height of the war on drugs and remember low flying military helicopters and civil rights violations," Allen explains. "I was a grower for most of my twenties, I've worked on policy and regulation for nearly a decade and as a community organizer for the past several years. I'm ready to put the pieces together and build something great for California by ensuring small, artisan growers have pathways to market," says Allen. "It's one of the reasons I'm excited to join GCI Corp. where we'll bring together cultivators with a like-minded capital markets team to ensure the long term success of the industry while preserving the legacy of the family farm."

Toronto-based Global Cannabis Innovators Corp. (GCI Corp.) has built trust, credibility and revenue through its award-winning retail outlets and B2B operations for close to 25 years. With deep expertise in finance, marketing, branding and tax law, and access to Canadian capital markets, GCI is committed to elevating the cannabis industry by building a high-performing and diverse portfolio of companies.

