The following information is based on June 26th, 2019 press release from Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (CHR, DK0060227585) and may subject to change CHR will distribute a special dividend in the amount of DKK 6.24 per share, effective July 04, 2019. An adjustment to the price of the security will be made prior to market open on the ex-date for only the amount of the special dividend, which may result in a change to the divisor. For further information concerning this notice please contact Nasdaq Index Client Services Team, telephone US - + 1 844 717-0708 or International Callers - Non-US Callers - + 1 301 978 8311 or email at indexservices@nasdaq.com. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=730023