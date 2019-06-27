JOY Undiluted Raising Awareness of Global Mental Health & Wellness Through Multiple Platforms

The Michigan-based startup promotes global mental health and wellness practices through their website, practitioner directory, and mobile app.

ADA, Michigan, June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- JOY Undiluted, the mental health and wellness hub, is ramping up their efforts to 'raise the joy quotient' of the world through their website, mobile app, and a directory of practitioners. Their unique platform offers an all-inclusive approach to community building, outreach, engagement, and awareness in the mental wellness landscape.

"Nearly two years ago, Kendra McComb and I found each other with a common goal of making the world a better, happier, place. Since then, we have launched an article-based website, a social media app, as well as a directory of mental wellness practitioners," said Linda Anderson, CASLC, CSLC, and Co-Founder JOY Undiluted. "Our team is dedicated to spreading positivity through our app, articles, and beyond."

About JOY Undiluted:

JOY Undiluted is a mental health and wellness company promoting happier and healthier practices for people of all ages and backgrounds through their one-of-a-kind directory service, website, and mobile application.

Through article sharing, video streaming, connective platforms, and community-building efforts, JOY Undiluted is building a safe-space for sharing, learning, and growing wherever users are at on their personal or professional development journey.

Website: https://www.joyundiluted.com/

Directory: https://www.joyundiluteddirectory.com/



Download the App:

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/cosmic-juju/id1459630388?ls=1

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=uk.co.disciplemedia.joyundiluted

Contacts:

Kendra McComb: kmccomb@joyundiluted.com /// 844-217-8444

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/929609/JOY_UNDILUTED_Logo.jpg