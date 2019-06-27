Reno, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - June 27, 2019) - Summa LLC is pleased to announce that it has listed for sale two of its' five "Patented Mining Claims" located in Belmont, Nevada. The "Patented Mining Claims" are located within the rich history of Belmont's silver strike in 1865. This is a rare opportunity to acquire undeveloped land in the beautiful area of Belmont, Nevada that includes mineral rights. Parcel Number 12-04 (Pandora) is 12.87 acres with an asking price $137,500. Parcel Number 12-04 (Arizona Lot 41) is 2.73 acres with an asking price of $35,900. Both parcels are additionally identified under the Mining Survey Number 4228.
Summa LLC is a privately held company based in Reno, Nevada. The company has over 100 "Patented Mining Claims" in Clark County, Esmeralda County, Churchill County and Nye County. Summa's principal asset is a package of several mineral prospects that were previously held by the infamous Howard Hughes. Summa recently produced an in-depth NI 43-101.
Summa LLC
Thomas J Menning
Managing Member
T. (775) 287-1664
Website- httpsummamining.com/
