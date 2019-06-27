Regulatory News:
In accordance with the authorization given by the combined ordinary and extraordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 29, 2019 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TOTAL S.A. (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT) (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from June 20, 2019 to June 26, 2019:
Transaction date
Total daily volume (number of shares)
Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares (EUR/share)
Amount of transactions (EUR)
Market (MIC Code)
20.06.2019
681,740
48.8834
33,325,769
XPAR
20.06.2019
283,874
48.8926
13,879,338
BATE
20.06.2019
151,214
48.8357
7,384,642
CHIX
20.06.2019
65,587
48.8760
3,205,630
TRQX
21.06.2019
720,136
49.2321
35,453,808
XPAR
21.06.2019
288,560
49.2013
14,197,527
BATE
21.06.2019
138,817
49.2203
6,832,614
CHIX
21.06.2019
54,057
49.2259
2,661,004
TRQX
24.06.2019
388,101
49.0977
19,054,866
XPAR
24.06.2019
500,000
49.0369
24,518,450
BATE
24.06.2019
102,742
49.0677
5,041,314
CHIX
24.06.2019
37,048
49.0663
1,817,808
TRQX
25.06.2019
384,259
49.0358
18,842,447
XPAR
25.06.2019
BATE
25.06.2019
CHIX
25.06.2019
TRQX
26.06.2019
271,094
49.4752
13,412,430
XPAR
26.06.2019
70,000
49.4326
3,460,282
BATE
26.06.2019
80,000
49.4326
3,954,608
CHIX
26.06.2019
30,000
49.4329
1,482,987
TRQX
Total
4,247,229
49.0968
208,525,525
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the Total website: https://www.total.com/en/investors/shares-and-dividends/Total-shares/Company-share-transactions
