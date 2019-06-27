Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorization given by the combined ordinary and extraordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 29, 2019 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TOTAL S.A. (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT) (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from June 20, 2019 to June 26, 2019:

Transaction date Total daily volume (number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares (EUR/share) Amount of transactions (EUR) Market (MIC Code) 20.06.2019 681,740 48.8834 33,325,769 XPAR 20.06.2019 283,874 48.8926 13,879,338 BATE 20.06.2019 151,214 48.8357 7,384,642 CHIX 20.06.2019 65,587 48.8760 3,205,630 TRQX 21.06.2019 720,136 49.2321 35,453,808 XPAR 21.06.2019 288,560 49.2013 14,197,527 BATE 21.06.2019 138,817 49.2203 6,832,614 CHIX 21.06.2019 54,057 49.2259 2,661,004 TRQX 24.06.2019 388,101 49.0977 19,054,866 XPAR 24.06.2019 500,000 49.0369 24,518,450 BATE 24.06.2019 102,742 49.0677 5,041,314 CHIX 24.06.2019 37,048 49.0663 1,817,808 TRQX 25.06.2019 384,259 49.0358 18,842,447 XPAR 25.06.2019 BATE 25.06.2019 CHIX 25.06.2019 TRQX 26.06.2019 271,094 49.4752 13,412,430 XPAR 26.06.2019 70,000 49.4326 3,460,282 BATE 26.06.2019 80,000 49.4326 3,954,608 CHIX 26.06.2019 30,000 49.4329 1,482,987 TRQX Total 4,247,229 49.0968 208,525,525

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the Total website: https://www.total.com/en/investors/shares-and-dividends/Total-shares/Company-share-transactions

