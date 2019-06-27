sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

AbbVie Inc. - Form 8.1 - AbbVie Inc.

AbbVie Inc. - Form 8.1 - Statement of Stock Purchase by Director

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill., June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AbbVie issued the following forms today.

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL
DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.1(a) AND (b)(i) OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013
DEALINGS BY OFFERORS, OFFEREES OR PARTIES ACTING IN CONCERT WITH THEM FOR THEMSELVES OR FOR DISCRETIONARY CLIENTS
1. KEY INFORMATION
Name of person dealing (Note 1)Roxanne S. Austin
Company dealt inAbbVie Inc.
Class of relevant security to which the
dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2)		Common shares, par value $0.01 per share
Date of dealing26 June 2019

2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS
(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)
LongShort
Number(%)Number(%)
(1) Relevant securities52,114 Common Shares
(0.004%)
(2) Derivatives (other than options)N/A
(3) Options and agreements to
purchase/sell		N/A
Total52,114 Common Shares
(0.004%)

(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3) N/A
Class of relevant security:LongShort
Number(%)Number(%)
(1) Relevant securities
(2) Derivatives (other than options)
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell
Total

3. DEALINGS (Note 4)
(a) Purchases and sales
Purchase/saleNumber of relevant securitiesPrice per unit (Note 5)
Purchase

11500 common shares$67.50

(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)
Product name,
e.g. CFD		Nature of transaction
(Note 6)		Number of relevant securities
(Note 7)		Price per unit
(Note 5)

(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities
(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying
Product name,
e.g. call option		Writing, selling,
purchasing,
varying etc.		Number of securities
to which the option
relates (Note 7)		Exercise
price		Type, e.g.
American,
European etc.		Expiry
date		Option money
paid/received
per unit (Note 5)

(ii) Exercising
Product name,
e.g. call option		Number of securitiesExercise price per
unit (Note 5)

(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)
Nature of transaction
(Note 8)		DetailsPrice per unit
(if applicable) (Note 5)

4. OTHER INFORMATION
Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives
Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.
Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9)YES/NO?
Date of disclosure27 June 2019
Contact nameSteven L. Scrogham
Telephone number847-938-6166
Name of offeree/offeror with which
acting in concert		AbbVie Inc.
Specify category and nature of
acting in concert status		Director of AbbVie Inc.

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL
DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.1(a) AND (b)(i) OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013
DEALINGS BY OFFERORS, OFFEREES OR PARTIES ACTING IN CONCERT WITH THEM FOR THEMSELVES OR FOR DISCRETIONARY CLIENTS
1. KEY INFORMATION
Name of person dealing (Note 1)William J. Chase
Company dealt inAbbVie Inc.
Class of relevant security to which the
dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2)		Common shares, par value $0.01 per share
Date of dealing26 June 2019

2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS
(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)
LongShort
Number(%)Number(%)
(1) Relevant securities169,552 Common Shares
(0.01%)
(2) Derivatives (other than options)N/A
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell641,027 Options (0.04%)
112,376 Performance Shares (0.01%)
under AbbVie Share Plans
Total922,955 (0.06%)

(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3) N/A
Class of relevant security:LongShort
Number(%)Number(%)
(1) Relevant securities
(2) Derivatives (other than options)
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell
Total

3. DEALINGS (Note 4)
(a) Purchases and sales
Purchase/saleNumber of relevant securitiesPrice per unit (Note 5)
Purchase
30400 common shares$67.30

(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)
Product name,
e.g. CFD		Nature of transaction
(Note 6)		Number of relevant securities
(Note 7)		Price per unit
(Note 5)

(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities
(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying
Product name,
e.g. call option		Writing, selling,
purchasing,
varying etc.		Number of securities
to which the option
relates (Note 7)		Exercise
price		Type, e.g.
American,
European etc.		Expiry
date		Option money
paid/received
per unit (Note 5)

(ii) Exercising
Product name,
e.g. call option		Number of securitiesExercise price per
unit (Note 5)

(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)
Nature of transaction
(Note 8)		DetailsPrice per unit
(if applicable) (Note 5)

4. OTHER INFORMATION
Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives
Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.
Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9)YES/NO?
Date of disclosure26 June 2019
Contact nameSteven L. Scrogham
Telephone number847-938-6166
Name of offeree/offeror with which
acting in concert		AbbVie Inc.
Specify category and nature of
acting in concert status
Director of subsidiaries of AbbVie Inc.

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL
DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.1(a) AND (b)(i) OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013
DEALINGS BY OFFERORS, OFFEREES OR PARTIES ACTING IN CONCERT WITH THEM FOR THEMSELVES OR FOR DISCRETIONARY CLIENTS
1. KEY INFORMATION
Name of person dealing (Note 1)Edward J. Rapp
Company dealt inAbbVie Inc.
Class of relevant security to which the
dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2)		Common shares, par value $0.01 per share
Date of dealing26 June 2019

2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS
(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)
LongShort
Number(%)Number(%)
(1) Relevant securities30,662 Common Shares
(0.002%)
(2) Derivatives (other than options)14,907 stock equivalent units
(0.001%)
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sellN/A
Total45,569 (0.003%)

(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3) N/A
Class of relevant security:LongShort
Number(%)Number(%)
(1) Relevant securities
(2) Derivatives (other than options)
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell
Total

3. DEALINGS (Note 4)
(a) Purchases and sales
Purchase/saleNumber of relevant securitiesPrice per unit (Note 5)
Purchase

7500 common shares$67.30

(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)
Product name,
e.g. CFD		Nature of transaction
(Note 6)		Number of relevant securities
(Note 7)		Price per unit
(Note 5)

(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities
(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying
Product name,
e.g. call option		Writing, selling,
purchasing,
varying etc.		Number of securities
to which the option
relates (Note 7)		Exercise
price		Type, e.g.
American,
European etc.		Expiry
date		Option money
paid/received
per unit (Note 5)

(ii) Exercising
Product name,
e.g. call option		Number of securitiesExercise price per
unit (Note 5)

(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)
Nature of transaction
(Note 8)		DetailsPrice per unit
(if applicable) (Note 5)

4. OTHER INFORMATION
Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives
Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.
Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9)YES/NO?
Date of disclosure27 June 2019
Contact nameSteven L. Scrogham
Telephone number847-938-6166
Name of offeree/offeror with which
acting in concert		AbbVie Inc.
Specify category and nature of
acting in concert status		Director of AbbVie Inc.

CONTACT: Adelle Infante, 1-847-938-8745


