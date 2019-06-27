Crossroads Equipment Lease & Finance Speaks at Harbor Trucking Association's DrayTECH Conference in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2019 / Harbor Trucking Association held their annual DrayTECH Conference in Long Beach yesterday, and Crossroads' VP of Government Programs Matt Schrap shared some insight into emerging innovations that will help revolutionize the drayage industry as a speaker on the Clean Tech: Driving Down Emissions panel.

Crossroads' Matt Schrap speaks during a panel discussion at HTA DrayTECH Conference

Matt was joined by Bob Carrick, Alternative Fuel Manager at Velocity Truck Centers, and Kirk Albanese from LA Freightliner.

In its discussion, the conference panel made efforts to address confusion around regulatory standards, and pledged to assist fleet managers in their decision-making.

"Businesses in California need regulatory certainty to make equipment procurement decisions."

"Over the years, fleets have felt like the state and other local jurisdictions are constantly moving the goal line. Although the underlying California in-use standards really haven't changed, fleets frequently hear about localized fees or other restrictions on certain types of vehicle configurations that may impact them."

"Even with available incentive opportunities in California, it is not enough to help fleets sleep better at night. There is too much misinformation with too few actual answers."

"Fleets need an experienced partner that can walk them through the confusion - that's us."

Events like the DrayTECH Conference are of increasing importance in modern trucking, according to Schrap.

"It's very helpful for us to be at events like this," says Matt. "As a transportation lender, Crossroads is continually looking for ways to help fleets and operators navigate the regulatory landscape in California."

Pictured L-R Kirk Albanese, Matt Schrap and Bob Carrick with Freightliner's New Cascadia Natural Gas class 8 tractor

