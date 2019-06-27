Fingerprinting Express: Complex Rehab Wheel Chair Provider In North and South Carolina Launches Newly Designed Website

MOORESVILLE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2019 / Mooresville, North Carolina based Freedom Mobility Center Inc. is pleased to invite the general public to explore the company's newly designed website. The website has been restructured to provide an intuitive user interface and enhanced functionality for a seamless browsing experience on all types of computer and mobile devices.

"Our recent website upgrade is in line with our mission to provide a digital platform where people can find the information they need regarding Freedom Mobility Center's products and services. Our aim is to help patients and their families find the most suitable power wheelchair or complex rehab chair for their needs," says Tina Robertson from Freedom Mobility Center Inc.

Freedom Mobility Center is a 16-year-old, locally owned and operated DME pharmacy specializing in the placement of complex rehab chairs and other power mobility devices to individuals that suffer from neurological disorders, myopathies, skeletal deformities and other conditions that prevent patients from maintaining a safe and active lifestyle.

"We have a team of highly trained specialists that will work closely with your health care professional to help you or your loved one in selecting the right equipment for your specific needs," says Robertson. She explains that Freedom Mobility Center plays an important role in assisting patients to achieve the maximum mobility possible for them, based on their condition. "We are dedicated to assisting you in returning to the lifestyle that you and your family deserve," she affirmed.

Freedom Mobility Center Inc. offers a complete line of rehabilitative chairs and accessories to fit all types of complex rehab medical needs. Their product lines include Sunrise Medical, Quantum Rehab, and Permobil, to name a few. Robertson explains that Freedom Mobility Center Inc. believes in giving their patients a choice in equipment selection while still making sure to meet all the medical needs outlined by the physicians and therapist.

In addition to complex rehab power wheelchairs, Freedom Mobility Center Inc. also supplies custom lightweight manual wheelchairs, standard power wheelchairs, standard manual wheelchairs and other mobility devices such as scooters and transport chairs. They also provide vehicle lifts for transportation wheelchair ramps for inside and outside the home, lift chairs and more.

Robertson further explains that Freedom Mobility Center Inc. understands that providing superior value in the service department is the number one way to earn patient loyalty. This is why their trained service technicians work hard to make sure that each power mobility device is well maintained and running properly.

"Our commitment to providing excellent customer support does not end when you purchase mobility equipment from us. We are also dedicated to providing customers with fast and responsive after sales support for all equipment repair and maintenance needs," Robertson said. She states that most of the service repairs and maintenance needs are usually covered by insurance and the administrators from Freedom Mobility Center take pleasure in filing the insurance claims on their client's behalf.

"We maintain all power mobility devices and related equipment regardless of where you purchased it. Every service call is an opportunity to earn your business and prove our commitment in keeping you mobile by exceeding your expectations and providing superior customer service," asserts Robertson.

More information can be found on the company's website. Customers may also contact Freedom Mobility Center by calling or filling out a contact form. Alternatively, interested parties may connect with the company through their official Facebook page to learn more about their latest news and important announcements.

For more information about Freedom Mobility Center, contact the company here:

Freedom Mobility Center

Tina Robertson

(704)658-0817

trobertson@freedommobilitycenter.biz

110 Talbert Pointe Drive Mooresville, NC 28117

SOURCE: Freedom Mobility Center Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/550138/Complex-Rehab-Wheel-Chair-Provider-In-North-and-South-Carolina-Launches-Newly-Designed-Website