sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 27.06.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 613 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,523 Euro		+0,002
+0,38 %
WKN: A2JNAX ISIN: SE0010413567 Ticker-Symbol: AB7A 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ARION BANK HF SDR Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ARION BANK HF SDR 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
27.06.2019 | 19:41
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Arion Bank hf. concludes Tier 2 bond offering denominated in Icelandic krona

Today Arion Bank hf. concluded the sale of two new Tier 2 bonds denominated in ISK.

The total demand in the issue amounted to ISK 4,800 million and 21 bids were received.

The new fixed rate issue attracted 7 bids of ISK 1,380 million at a yield of 6.90-7.20%. Bids for a nominal amount of ISK 880 million at a yield of 6.90% were accepted.

The new inflation-linked issue attracted 14 bids of ISK 3,420 million at a yield of 3.80-4.09%. Bids for a nominal amount of ISK 3,020 million at a yield of 4.00% were accepted.

The bonds constitute Tier 2 capital under Icelandic act on financial undertakings no. 161/2002. Both series pay interest semi-annually, mature in January 2030 and are callable on and after January 2025. The bonds are expected to be listed on Nasdaq Iceland.

For further information please contact Investor Relations, at ir@arionbanki.is


© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)