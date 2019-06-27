Arion Bank hf. concludes Tier 2 bond offering denominated in Icelandic krona

Today Arion Bank hf. concluded the sale of two new Tier 2 bonds denominated in ISK.
The total demand in the issue amounted to ISK 4,800 million and 21 bids were received.
The new fixed rate issue attracted 7 bids of ISK 1,380 million at a yield of 6.90-7.20%. Bids for a nominal amount of ISK 880 million at a yield of 6.90% were accepted.
The new inflation-linked issue attracted 14 bids of ISK 3,420 million at a yield of 3.80-4.09%. Bids for a nominal amount of ISK 3,020 million at a yield of 4.00% were accepted.
The bonds constitute Tier 2 capital under Icelandic act on financial undertakings no. 161/2002. Both series pay interest semi-annually, mature in January 2030 and are callable on and after January 2025. The bonds are expected to be listed on Nasdaq Iceland.
For further information please contact Investor Relations, at ir@arionbanki.is