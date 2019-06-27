Arion Bank hf. concludes Tier 2 bond offering denominated in Icelandic krona

Today Arion Bank hf. concluded the sale of two new Tier 2 bonds denominated in ISK.

The total demand in the issue amounted to ISK 4,800 million and 21 bids were received.

The new fixed rate issue attracted 7 bids of ISK 1,380 million at a yield of 6.90-7.20%. Bids for a nominal amount of ISK 880 million at a yield of 6.90% were accepted.

The new inflation-linked issue attracted 14 bids of ISK 3,420 million at a yield of 3.80-4.09%. Bids for a nominal amount of ISK 3,020 million at a yield of 4.00% were accepted.

The bonds constitute Tier 2 capital under Icelandic act on financial undertakings no. 161/2002. Both series pay interest semi-annually, mature in January 2030 and are callable on and after January 2025. The bonds are expected to be listed on Nasdaq Iceland.