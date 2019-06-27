Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 27, 2019) - North American Nickel Inc. (TSXV: NAN) (OTCBB: WSCRF) (the "Company") is pleased to report on the results of the Annual General and Special Meeting (the "Meeting") of shareholders held on June 27, 2019.

The shareholders ratified and approved the number of directors at seven (7) and re-elected John Sabine, Douglas Ford, Gilbert Clark, Christopher Messina, Keith Morrison, Zhen Janet Huang and newly elected Charles Riopel as directors of the Company for the ensuing year.

NAN CEO, Keith Morrison, commented: "We are pleased to welcome Mr. Riopel to our Board. Charles brings extensive international expertise in both mining and finance, which will add additional strength to our team, as we continue to advance our assets and evaluate new opportunities."

In addition, Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton LaBonte LLP were re-appointed as auditors and shareholders approved the Company's Stock Option Plan as detailed in the Management Information Circular dated as of May 21, 2019.

Following the meeting the board of directors re-appointed John Sabine as Chairman, Keith Morrison as Chief Executive Officer, Sarah-Wenjia Zhu as Chief Financial Officer and Mark Fedikow as President.

About North American Nickel

North American Nickel is a mineral exploration company with 100% owned properties in Maniitsoq, Greenland and Sudbury, Ontario.

The Maniitsoq property in Greenland is a Camp scale permitted exploration project comprising 3,048 square km covering numerous high-grade nickel-copper + cobalt sulphide occurrences associated with norite and other mafic-ultramafic intrusions of the Greenland Norite Belt (GNB). The >75km-long belt is situated along, and near, the southwest coast of Greenland accessible from the existing Seqi deep water port with an all year-round shipping season and hydroelectric power potential from a quantified watershed.

The Post Creek/Halcyon property in Sudbury is strategically located adjacent to the past producing Podolsky copper-nickel-platinum group metal deposit of KGHM International Ltd. The property lies along the extension of the Whistle Offset dyke structure. Such geological structures host major Ni-Cu-PGM deposits and producing mines within the Sudbury Camp.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Keith Morrison

Chief Executive Officer

North American Nickel Inc.

For more information contact:

North American Nickel Inc.

Jaclyn Ruptash

Corporate Communications

(604) 770-4334

Toll free: 1-866-816-0118

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/45954