According to Technavio Research Report "Data Center Market by components (IT infrastructure, general construction, power management systems, cooling systems, and security solutions) and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA) is witnessed to grow USD 96.99 billion, at a CAGR of 10% from 2018 to 2022".

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190627005807/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global data center market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Browse complete ToC and LoE, as well as selected illustrations and example pages of Data Center Market.

Request for Sample

https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=Global%20Data%20Center%20Market%202018-2022&type=sample&src=report

Global data center market: Top emerging trend

Increasing interest towards quantum computing is an emerging trend in the data center market space. One of the major drivers for the global high-performance computing (HPC) market is the increasing interest towards quantum computing. As the amount of data keeps growing, having more efficient systems to solve complex mathematical problems has become critical to various industries. Quantum computing is a technology that applies the laws of quantum mechanics to computational ability.

A quantum computer, once developed at its highest potential, will be able to perform calculations that are thousands of times faster than modern supercomputers while consuming magnitudes less electricity. Therefore, the demand for quantum computing is expected to increase, which in turn will boost the growth of the global data center market, during the forecast period.

Speak to Research Expert

https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=Global%20Data%20Center%20Market%202018-2022&type=customization&tpl=y

Few Major Players for the Data Center Market are:

Alphabet

Amazon.com

Digital Realty Trust

Equinix

Microsoft

Increasing demand for cloud-based storage

Cloud computing has emerged as the key application trends in the software industry. Cloud storage has been gaining momentum across enterprises and organizations to improve the data availability with the existing systems. Various market players are increasingly ensuring the deployment of cloud technology to offer convenience to the users. This has further helped the consumers in accessing resources remotely and at their convenience without needing any supporting system hardware. Furthermore, growing investments in strengthening cloud infrastructure will lead the data center market to grow at an unprecedented rate during the next few years.

Browse Industries Reports IT Services

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190627005807/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com