According to Technavio Research Report "Medical Marijuana Market by application (chronic pain, nausea and others) and geography (the Americas, APAC and EMEA) is witnessed to grow USD 25.25 billion, at a CAGR of 21% from 2018 to 2022".

Global Medical Marijuana Market: Top emerging trend

The emergence of luxury cannabis products is an emerging trend in the medical marijuana space. Since the consumption of cannabis through smoking can be harmful, several vendors selling luxury cannabis products that make controlled consumption of cannabis beneficial to the users have emerged in the market. Luxury cannabis products can be defined as products that contain therapeutic doses of cannabis in edible products. They can be consumed without experiencing the side effects of smoking cannabis. Cannabis is being added to edibles such as cookies, chocolates, muffins, brownies, teas, and chewing gums. Madame Munchie is a company in the US that makes cannabis-infused edible products. Another vendor, Defonce Chocolates, makes edible cannabis chocolates that also come in a variety of flavors and sizes. Patients who are recommended specific dosages of cannabis by their physicians can consume these edibles.

Few Major Players for the Medical Marijuana Market are:

Aurora Cannabis

GW Pharmaceuticals

mCig

Medical Marijuana

United Cannabis

Increasing use of cannabis for medical purposes

Cannabis are increasingly used for treating a variety of symptoms and conditions. Manufacturers are continuously focusing on developing approved medications for the treatment of nausea, vomiting in cancer patients. In addition, several compounds in the cannabis plant are also being studied for beneficial uses in treating several other chronic health conditions. Furthermore, cannabis products are also being used extensively by pharmaceutical companies globally for ensuring regulatory compliance and safety. Thus, the growing use of cannabis for treating medical conditions will further drive the medical marijuana market growth during the forecast period.

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

