The global frozen bakery products market is expected to post a CAGR of over 5% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190627005823/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global frozen bakery products market from 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the global frozen bakery products market is the increased shelf life offered by frozen bakery products. These products have a longer shelf life as compared to fresh food products. Retailers are selling frozen bakery products to ensure long-lasting freshness. The freezing technology maintains the characteristics of directly processed products or fresh food products. In addition, it also prevents microbial activity while killing the food poisoning causing pathogens. Furthermore, frozen bakery products often lock the freshness and offer consistent quality throughout the shelf life of the food product while helping end-users avoid unnecessary wastage. Thus, growing awareness regarding the advantages of frozen bakery products will boost market growth during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the growing consumer inclination toward clean-label frozen bakery products will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global frozen bakery products market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global frozen bakery products market: Growing consumer inclination toward clean-label frozen bakery products

Clean-labeling has emerged as a consumer-driven initiative encouraging food manufacturers to produce bakery products with minimal artificial additives. Various consumers are reluctant to purchase food products with many chemical substances on the labels. In addition, consumers are making informed purchase decisions based on the ingredients used in food products. This has further led to an increase in demand for frozen bakery products which are free from chemicals, artificial ingredients, and allergens. Thus, the rising demand for clean-labeled products is encouraging market vendors to offer frozen bakery products free from unsafe and artificial ingredients. Thus, the growing popularity of clean-label frozen bakery products will eventually boost market growth during the forecast period.

"Private label frozen bakery products are gaining prominence among stakeholders across different stages of the supply chain. The launch of private label frozen bakery products enables retailers to promote their own products particularly, in the supermarket and hypermarket chains. They can engage in-store promotions to increase the sale of their private-label frozen bakery products. Thus, the rising launch of frozen bakery products will drive market growth during the next few years," says a senior research analyst at Technavio.

Global frozen bakery products market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global frozen bakery products market by product (frozen cakes, frozen pies, frozen cookies and crackers, and frozen pastries) and geographic regions (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Europe led the market in 2018, followed by North America, APAC, South America, and MEA respectively. The market high market share of Europe can be attributed to the increasing demand for frozen bakery products in Germany, Italy, France, and the UK.

Looking for more information on this market?Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190627005823/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com