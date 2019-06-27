DeepRock Minerals Inc.: Richard Shatto Appointed President of Deeprock Minerals

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2019 / DeepRock Minerals Limited (the "Company") (CSE Symbol: "DEEP"), is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Richard Shatto to the position of President of the Company.

Richard Shatto has served the Company in the capacity of Operating Manager and as an important member of DeepRock Minerals' Board of Directors, a position he will retain.

In his new position of President, Richard will be challenged by many an opportunity to excel in his core competencies. He is acknowledged as a highly respected senior level business management consultant with experience and expertise in a broad spectrum of corporate functions including: administration, finance, marketing, communications, branding, and sales.

Patrick D. O'Brien, CEO, Chairperson of DeepRock Minerals stated, "Since DeepRock Mineral's IPO in late 2018, and until quite recently, Richard Shatto has certainly proven to be the star upon which the Company relied to remain afloat. Richard's appointment to President is testament to how successful the Company's Directors and shareholders alike feel Richard's efforts have been. DeepRock Minerals has a very bright future ahead of it in the freshly unfolding Junior Mining Sector and Richard will play a very important role in all of the company's future developments."

Richard's early education and career successes provided him a core competency for creative and corporate communications; including creative writing, conceptual branding, content creation, public and government relations communications, and social media. Richard studied Business and Marketing Communications at Biola University in La Mirada California. His education coupled with his vast experiences will prove invaluable to the future endeavours of DeepRock Minerals.

Over the past 15 years Richard has worked closely with senior management teams and Boards of Directors helping them visualize, develop, and implement business strategies that lead to increased revenues and sales, corporate growth and achievement of overall corporate success.

In recent years Richard has focussed his attention on start-ups and macro-companies and their specific challenges of developing concise visions upon which they can build the critical platforms for their corporate structure. Richard has guided several businesses, both Canadian and U.S., with their requirements for going public on the TSX venture exchange as well as the Canadian securities exchange, where in several cases he served as a director and/or senior officer in their C-suite.

Mr. Richard Shatto, as President commented, "I am very pleased to part of the management team of DeepRock Minerals as its President. I have worked toward this pinnacle for some time; and I am very pleased to join such an esteemed and highly experienced group on junior mining professionals. To be contributing to the success of DeepRock Minerals as it moves into the acquisition, exploration and development stages is very exciting ground for our company and its shareholders."

About DeepRock Minerals Limited:

DeepRock Minerals is a highly dynamic Canadian mineral exploration company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia. DeepRock's primary focus is in acquiring and developing prime North American exploration/development mining projects; as well as existing processing and producing mining operations of merit. DeepRock Minerals is managed by a very experienced and talented team of mining and business professionals with more than 150 years of combined extensive operating and financial experience and expertise. The shares of DeepRock Minerals trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the trading symbol "DEEP". Should you have any questions please feel free to contact the undersigned at PO@juniormining.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF DEEPROCK MINERALS LIMITED

Patrick D. O'Brien, ICD.D, MIoD

Director, CEO

PO@juniormining.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Neither the Canadian Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains "forward-looking information" including statements with respect to the future exploration performance of the Company. This forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements of the Company, expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks, as well as others, are disclosed within the Company's filing on SEDAR, which investors are encouraged to review prior to any transaction involving the securities of the Company. Forward-looking information contained herein is provided as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims any obligation, other than as required by law, to update any forward-looking information for any reason. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate and the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking information.

SOURCE: DeepRock Minerals Limited

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/550175/Richard-Shatto-Appointed-President-of-Deeprock-Minerals