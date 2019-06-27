TechPrecision Corporation Reports Financial Results for Fiscal 2019

Operating Income Jumps 90% Over Prior Fiscal Year

WESTMINSTER, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2019 / TechPrecision Corporation (OTCQB: TPCS) ("TechPrecision" or "the Company"), an industry leading manufacturer of precision, large-scale fabricated and machined metal components and tested systems with customers in the defense, energy and precision industrial sectors, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and the full year ended March 31, 2019. Net income was $0.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019 as compared to a net loss of $0.4 million in the same quarter a year ago. Net income was $1.1 million, or $0.04 per share, for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019 compared with a net loss of $0.3 million, or $0.01 per share, for the prior fiscal year. Net sales for the fiscal 2019 fourth quarter and full year were $4.7 million and $16.7 million, respectively. Gross profit for the fourth quarter and full year of fiscal 2019 improved significantly over the same periods a year ago.

"This was another year of operational execution, resulting in a significant increase in net income," stated Alexander Shen, TechPrecision's Chief Executive Officer. "Our results benefited from efficient operational throughput and higher absorbed overhead as we managed a larger volume of manufacturing activity during the period. We expect to operate at or above current levels during the next fiscal year."

The financial statements in this release for periods beginning after April 1, 2018 and all subsequent releases and reports reflect the adoption of the Accounting Standards Update (ASU) 2014-09, Revenue from Contracts with Customers (Topic 606), or ASC 606. Prior period amounts have not been restated and continue to be reported in accordance with the accounting standards in effect for those periods. (For more information regarding the adoption of ASC 606, refer to the Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements in our Annual Report on Form 10K for the period ended March 31, 2019 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission).

Fourth Quarter of Fiscal 2019 Financial Results

Net sales were $4.7 million, a slight increase when compared to the same quarter a year ago.

Gross profit was $1.5 million compared to $0.4 million in the same quarter last year, a significant increase, driven by a higher margin product mix and higher overhead absorption.

Operating income was $832,000 compared to operating loss of $393,000 in the same period a year ago.

Net income was $538,000, or $0.02 per diluted share, compared to net loss of $367,000, or $0.01 per diluted share, in the year-ago quarter.

Full Year Fiscal 2019 Financial Results

Net sales were $16.7 million, an 11% decrease when compared to the same period a year ago.

Gross profit was $4.6 million, a 15% increase compared to $4.0 million in the same period a year ago, primarily due to a higher margin product mix and higher overhead absorption.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $2.7 million, or 9% lower than the same period a year ago.

Operating income was $1.8 million, compared to operating income of $1.0 million in the same period a year ago, a 90% increase.

Net income was $1.1 million compared to a net loss of $266,000 in fiscal 2018.

EBITDA was $2.6 million for the year ended March 31, 2019, compared to $1.7 million for the year ended March 31, 2018. Please refer to the reconciliation of EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) to net income (a GAAP measure) in this release.

Financial Position

At March 31, 2019, TechPrecision had $2.0 million in cash. Fiscal 2019 was marked by an increase in customer project activity which resulted in more cash expended to ramp up production during the first half of the fiscal year. We expect that our available cash balance will begin to build again during the next operating quarter. Working capital was $6.3 million at March 31, 2019 compared to working capital of $4.9 million at March 31, 2018.

Income Taxes

For the year ended March 31, 2019, the Company recorded tax expense of $423,000. We did not make any significant tax payments for the year ended March 31, 2019, and do not expect to make any significant payments in Fiscal 2020, as we are able to utilize our federal net operating loss carryforward to offset taxable income. As of March 31, 2019, our federal net operating loss carryforward was approximately $8.3 million. U.S. tax laws limit the time during which these carryforwards may be applied against future taxes.

About TechPrecision Corporation

TechPrecision Corporation, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ranor, Inc., manufactures large-scale, metal fabricated and machined precision components and equipment. These products are used in a variety of markets including: defense, aerospace, nuclear, industrial, and medical. TechPrecision's goal is to be an end-to-end service provider to its customers by furnishing customized solutions for completed products requiring custom fabrication and machining, assembly, inspection and testing. To learn more about the Company, please visit the corporate website at http://www.techprecision.com . Information on the Company's website or any other website does not constitute a part of this press release.

TECHPRECISION CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

March 31, 2019 March 31, 2018 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,036,646 $ 2,689,110 Accounts receivable, net 1,010,443 1,446,982 Contract assets 4,390,832 347,896 Inventories 1,240,315 2,088,485 Other current assets 498,059 450,540 Total current assets 9,176,295 7,023,013 Property, plant and equipment, net 4,860,609 5,202,448 Deferred income taxes 2,004,346 2,046,298 Other noncurrent assets, net 6,233 6,860 Total assets $ 16,047,483 $ 14,278,619 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 609,082 $ 345,705 Accrued expenses 753,499 788,084 Contract liabilities 740,947 180,706 Current portion of long-term debt 822,105 766,354 Total current liabilities 2,925,633 2,080,849 Long-term debt, including capital leases 3,410,542 4,185,274 Stockholders' Equity: Common stock - par value $.0001 per share, 90,000,000 shares authorized, 29,234,594 and 28,824,593 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2019 and 2018 2,923 2,882 Additional paid in capital 8,693,106 8,561,995 Accumulated other comprehensive income 21,940 24,236 Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) 993,339 (576,617 ) Total stockholders' equity 9,711,308 8,012,496 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 16,047,483 $ 14,278,619

TECHPRECISION CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

Three Months Ended March 31, Twelve Months Ended March 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net sales $ 4,712,154 $ 4,668,420 $ 16,702,558 $ 18,729,994 Cost of sales 3,246,640 4,288,458 12,118,190 14,753,693 Gross profit 1,465,514 379,962 4,584,368 3,976,301 Selling, general and administrative 633,258 772,631 2,746,543 3,009,002 Income (loss) from operations 832,256 (392,669 ) 1,837,825 967,299 Other income 32,428 2,634 41,033 4,267 Interest expense (80,877 ) (98,931 ) (354,825 ) (412,988 ) Total other expense, net (48,449 ) (96,297 ) (313,792 ) (408,721 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 783,807 (488,966 ) 1,524,033 558,578 Income tax expense (benefit) 246,252 (121,761 ) 423,357 824,486 Net income (loss) $ 537,555 $ (367,205 ) $ 1,100,676 $ (265,908 ) Net income (loss) per share basic $ 0.02 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.04 $ (0.01 ) Net income (loss) per share diluted $ 0.02 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.04 $ (0.01 ) Weighted average number of shares outstanding basic 29,009,630 28,824,593 28,878,780 28,824,593 Weighted average number of shares outstanding diluted 30,666,447 28,824,593 30,293,670 28,824,593

TECHPRECISION CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

Years Ended March 31, 2019 2018 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income (loss) $ 1,100,676 $ (265,908 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 749,755 704,284 Amortization of debt issue costs 55,247 70,041 Loss on disposal of equipment 3,428 20,000 Stock based compensation expense 137,352 303,175 Change in contract loss provision (143,105 ) 52,197 Deferred income taxes 423,357 825,382 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 436,539 75,794 Contract assets (2,334,418 ) - Inventories (263,622 ) 150,528 Other current assets 13,322 (28,443 ) Other noncurrent assets (7,245 ) (17,742 ) Accounts payable 263,377 (19,603 ) Accrued expenses 246,501 (151,401 ) Contract liabilities (149,855 ) (462,125 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 531,309 1,256,179 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchases of property, plant and equipment (446,652 ) (994,530 ) Proceeds from disposition of equipment 35,309 80,000 Net cash used in investing activities (411,343 ) (914,530 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from exercise of stock options 182,400 - Common stock repurchased (188,600 ) - Repayment of capital lease obligation (14,002 ) (19,940 ) Repayment of long-term debt (752,352 ) (697,536 ) Net cash used in financing activities (772,554 ) (717,476 ) Effect of exchange rate on cash and cash equivalents 124 (1,219 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (652,464 ) (377,046 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 2,689,110 3,066,156 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 2,036,646 $ 2,689,110

TECHPRECISION CORPORATION

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

Reconciliation of EBITDA to Net Income (loss)

The following table provides a reconciliation of EBITDA to net income, the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure reported in our condensed consolidated financial statements:

(dollars in thousands) March 31, 2019 March 31, 2018 Change Amount Net income (loss) $ 1,101 $ (266 ) $ 1,367 Income tax expense 423 824 (401 ) Interest expense (1) 355 413 (58 ) Depreciation 750 704 46 EBITDA $ 2,629 $ 1,675 $ 954

(1) Includes amortization of debt issue costs.

