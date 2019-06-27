EQS Group-News: Dynamics Group AG / Key word(s): IPO Aluflexpack AG sets issue price at CHF 21 2019-06-27 / 21:40 Press release Reinach (Aargau), 27 June 2019 Aluflexpack AG sets issue price at CHF 21 · Offer price set at CHF 21.00 per share · 28 June 2019 scheduled as first trading day for the shares in the International Reporting Standard at SIX Swiss Exchange · Gross issuance proceeds of approximately CHF 153.3 million, generated by issuing 7,300,000 new shares · Total issuance volume of approximately CHF 168.6 million, including over-allotment of 10 per cent of the base offering · Market capitalisation of approximately CHF 363.3 million at a share price of CHF 21.00 · Free float of approximately 46.4 per cent, assuming the greenshoe option is fully exercised Aluflexpack AG has set the offer price at CHF 21.00 per share jointly with its sole shareholder, Montana Tech Components AG ("Montana"), and Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG. In total 7,300,000 new shares were issued. "We are very satisfied," says Igor Arbanas, CEO of Aluflexpack AG. "Consistent and successful implementation of our strategy in recent years and promising prospects convinced the investors. The IPO now provides us with necessary funds to seamlessly continue our growth and success story. Even though the IPO opens a new chapter for the company, we will continue to focus on the proven cornerstones of our success: a focus on our customers and their satisfaction, continuous development of the organisation, innovation and expansion of the technological infrastructure." The company will use the gross proceeds from the issuance of new shares (approx. CHF 153.3 million / approx. EUR 136.7 million) predominantly for the expansion of production capacity in Europe, production automation, and targeted acquisitions. The issuance proceeds will also be used to repay shareholder loans granted to pre-finance these growth initiatives. The total placement volume, including the greenshoe option of 730,000 shares from Montana's existing holding, amounts to approximately CHF 168.6 million (ca EUR 150.4 million). Assuming a fully-exercised greenshoe option, the free float will amount to approximately 46.4 per cent. Market capitalisation at a share price of CHF 21.00 is approximately CHF 363.3 million (ca EUR 324.0 million). A lock-up period of 12 months is agreed with the Company, as well as with Igor Arbanas, CEO of Aluflexpack AG, Johannes Steurer, CFO of Aluflexpack AG, and Martin Ohneberg, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Aluflexpack AG. Montana is subject to a 24 months lock-up. Trading in the International Reporting Standard segment of the SIX Swiss Exchange is envisaged to commence on 28 June 2019 - under the Swiss Securities Number (Valor) 45322689, the International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) CH0453226893 and the ticker symbol AFP. Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG acted as sole global coordinator and joint bookrunner for the transaction, with Zürcher Kantonalbank AG as joint bookrunner, and Raiffeisen Centrobank AG as co-lead manager. Media contacts Dynamics Group AG Andreas Durisch / Thomas Balmer adu@dynamicsgroup.ch / tba@dynamicsgroup.ch +41 43 268 32 32 About Aluflexpack AG: Aluflexpack AG (Aluflexpack) is a 100 % subsidiary of Montana Tech Components AG. Aluflexpack produces flexible packaging solutions mainly for end markets such as coffee/tea, pharmaceuticals, pet food, confectionery and dairy. Well-established insights, service flexibility and innovative strength are what underpin long-term customer relationships; both with locally operating companies and large international corporations. Aluflexpack, headquartered in Reinach (AG), Switzerland, has production facilities in Switzerland, France and Turkey and four production facilities in Croatia. The number of employees as of March 31, 2019 was approximately 1,150. www.aluflexpack.com [1] Disclaimer / Information on Stabilization Measures The information contained herein is not for release, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States of America, Canada, Australia, Japan or any other jurisdiction where to do so would be unlawful. This document (and the information contained herein) does not contain or constitute an offer of securities for sale, or solicitation of an offer to purchase securities, in Canada, Australia or Japan or any other jurisdiction where such an offer or solicitation would be unlawful. In particular, this document is not an offer of securities for sale in the United States. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or an exemption from registration. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act. No public offering of the securities has been or will be made in the United States. This communication is not being distributed to, and must not be passed on to, the general public in the United Kingdom. This announcement is made to and is directed only at persons in the United Kingdom having professional experience in matters relating to investments who fall within the definition of "investment professionals" in Article 19(5) or are high net worth companies, unincorporated associations etc falling within Article 49(2), in each case of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, and to those persons to whom it can otherwise lawfully be distributed (all such persons together being referred to as "relevant persons"). This communication and the securities referred to herein are, and will be made, available only to, and any invitation, offer or agreement to subscribe, purchase or otherwise acquire such securities will be engaged in only with, such relevant persons. No other person should rely or act upon it. This communication is not intended for distribution to and must not be passed on to any retail client. Statements contained herein may constitute "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of the words "may", "will", "should", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "intend", "project", "goal" or "target" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause Aluflexpack AG's or its industry's actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Aluflexpack AG does not undertake publicly to update or revise any forward-looking statement that may be made herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. This communication is not an issuance or listing prospectus or a similar document in the sense of article 652a, article 752 and/or article 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations or articles 27 et seq. of the Listing Rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange and was not reviewed by any competent authority. Any offer of securities of Aluflexpack AG will be made solely by means of, and on the basis of, an offering memorandum that will contain detailed information about the Company and its management as well as risk factors and financial statements. Any person considering the purchase of any securities of Aluflexpack AG must inform itself independently based solely on such offering memorandum (including any supplement thereto). Investors are furthermore advised to consult their bank or financial adviser before making any investment decision. In connection with the initial public offering of Aluflexpack AG, Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (or any of its affiliates or any third person acting on its behalf) will act as stabilization agent (the "Stabilization Agent"). The Stabilization Agent may, in accordance with the applicable legal provisions (in particular Article 126 of the Swiss Financial Market Infrastructure Ordinance), effect transactions with a view to relieving a potential selling pressure by supporting the market price of the shares of Aluflexpack AG at a level higher than that which might otherwise prevail in the open market (the "Stabilization Measures"). Such Stabilization Measures can be taken from the commencement of the trading in the shares on the SIX Swiss Exchange and must be brought to an end no later than 30 calendar days after that date. The Stabilization Agent does not have an obligation to take Stabilization Measures. Therefore, there can be no assurance that Stabilization Measures are effected. 