Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 27, 2019) - Cypherpunk Holdings Inc. (CSE: HODL) ("Cypherpunk" or the "Company") at the request of IIROC, confirmed today that it is not aware of any material undisclosed information relating to the Company that may be contributing to the recent increase in market price and level of trading activity of its shares.

The fact that Cypherpunk has exposure to crypto currencies, mostly in bitcoins at this time, in a capital markets environment where few public companies remain, may have resulted in a belated discovery process for Cypherpunk.

Cypherpunk Holdings Inc. is a vehicle set up to invest in companies, technologies and protocols, which enhance or protect privacy. Its strategy is to make targeted investments in businesses and assets with strong privacy, often within the blockchain ecosystem, including select cryptocurrencies. The stated mission of Cypherpunk Holdings is "to become the world's leading privacy-focused investment vehicle."

