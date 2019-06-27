sprite-preloader
27.06.2019
BTU Metals Corp.: BTU Amends Finder's Unit Issuance

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2019 / BTU METALS CORP. ("BTU" or the "Company") (BTU-TSX:V) announces that further to the Company's news release of June 24, 2019 an amendment has been made to the issuance of Finder's units in connection with the private placement.

The Company originally announced having issued 645,778 finder's units consisting of one non-flow through Finder's share and 248,815 Finder's warrants entitling the Finder to purchase one common share in the Company at a price of $0.18 for a period of two years from the date of closing. The amended number of Finder's units issued is 593,278 and the amended amount of Finder's warrants is 222,565. There is no change to the previously announced Finder's fees.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Michael England"

Michael England, President, Director

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Telephone: 1-604-683-3995
Toll Free: 1-888-945-4770

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

https://www.accesswire.com/550193/BTU-Amends-Finders-Unit-Issuance


