DeepRock Minerals Inc.: DeepRock Minerals Closes Second Tranche of Financing

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2019 / DeepRock Minerals Inc. ("DeepRock" or the "Company") has closed a second tranche of its non-brokered private placement, raising gross proceeds of $314,400 from the issuance of 5,529,000 flow-through units (each a "FT Unit") at $0.05 each and 759,000 non-flow-through units (each a "Unit") at $0.05 each. Each FT Unit consists of one flow-through common share and one-half of a common share purchase warrant with an exercise price of $0.10 for a period of 18 months. Each Unit consists of one common share and one-half of a common share purchase warrant with an exercise price of $0.10 for a period of 18 months.

The Company has paid a finder's fee consisting 10% cash on the gross proceeds and 10% broker warrants (each a "Broker Warrant") on all units issued for this second tranche. Each Broker Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at $0.05 for a period of 18 months.

Proceeds from the FT Units will be used to fund exploration of the Company's mineral project while the proceeds from the Units will be used for general operating capital. All securities issued under the private placement will be subject to a four-month hold.

For more information, please contact:

Richard Shatto, Director

Telephone: (604) 807-6334

Email: richard@deeprockmineralsinc.com

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain "forward-looking statements", which are statements about the future based on current expectations or beliefs. For this purpose, statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements by their nature involve risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate or true. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: DeepRock Minerals Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/550203/DeepRock-Minerals-Closes-Second-Tranche-of-Financing