

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Apparel retailer Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) will sell cannabidiol or CBD-infused body-care products at more than 160 of its stores, as part of its efforts to capitalize on the booming CBD business.



Cannabis company Green Growth Brands Inc. or GGB said in a statement on Thursday that it has expanded its existing partnership with Abercrombie & Fitch. The specialty retailer had in May sold GGB's Seventh Sense Botanical Therapy products in ten Abercrombie & Fitch stores in a retail test run.



Abercrombie will now sell Seventh Sense's CBD-infused body lotions, muscle balms, lip balms and sugar scrubs at more than 160 of its stores.



Cannabidiol is a naturally-occurring cannabinoid constituent of cannabis. It is a chemical in the marijuana plant often used for medicinal purposes, and does not have the intoxicating effects like those caused by tetrahydrocannabinol or THC.



CBD is believed to relieve or ease symptoms related to health problems. After the farm bill was passed by Congress in late 2018, CBD derived from hemp is now legal in the U.S.



'Abercrombie & Fitch understands how to connect with their target-customer, not just in the U.S. but across the globe. They have incredible brand recognition in our current target markets and beyond, and we are excited at the prospect of building our partnership together,' said Green Growth Brands CEO, Peter Horvath.



This is Green Growth Brands' second major wholesale agreement since the passage of the farm bill last year. Earlier in June, GGB announcement an arrangement under which the company will open over 70 prime shop locations selling CBD-infused products at mall owner Brookfield Properties' shopping centers throughout the U.S.



GGB's brands include Camp, Seventh Sense Botanical Therapy, The+Source, Green Lily, and Meri + Jayne. The company also has a licensing agreement with the Greg Norman Brand to develop a line of CBD-infused personal care products designed for active wellness.



In late May, Abercrombie & Fitch said its same-store sales for the first quarter missed analysts' estimates. The company also said it will close three more of its flagship stores-- SoHo Hollister flagship store in New York City, and the Abercrombie flagship stores in Fukuoka, Japan as well as Milan, Italy.



Drugstore chains such as Walgreens Boot Alliance and CVS Health Corp. are already selling CBD products in their stores.



