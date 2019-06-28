Regulatory News:

Germany is one of the historical key markets for the Europcar Mobility Group (Paris:EUCAR). In 2017, the Group acquired Buchbinder Holdings, one of the local market leaders of car rental and light commercial vehicle rental. With first steps of integration and synergies achieved in 2018, the German subsidiary of the Group is now accelerating the integration of Buchbinder, appointing Hubert Terstappen as its new COO (Chief Operations Officer), effective July 1st, to cover the full scope of the Group's operations in the country.

Europcar Mobility Group Germany, subsidiary of Europcar Mobility Group, is operating 3 core brands of the Group Europcar, Ubeeqo, InterRent and a local brand, Buchbinder.

With a combined revenue of circa €800m, Europcar Mobility Group Germany is one of the largest mobility providers in this market and has the ambition to grow, offering a wide range of mobility solutions fitting with the various mobility needs of customers, be it for one hour, one day, one week or more.

In this endeavour, integration is key. After having strongly integrated Ubeeqo into its operations framework, Europcar Mobility Group Germany is now speeding up the integration of Buchbinder, by pooling operations of the different businesses.

To support this integration, Hubert Terstappen, Co-Managing Director of Buchbinder, is appointed COO (Chief Operations Officer) of Europcar Mobility Group Germany and as such, joins the Executive Committee of the German perimeter. He will work closely with Stefan Vorndran, Europcar Mobility Group Germany Managing Director.

Besides, Hubert Terstappen remains Co-Managing Director of Buchbinder, along with Konrad Altenbuchner.

Hubert Terstappen has more than 30 years experience in the mobility business. He started his career at Haniel Logistic Düsseldorf and then joined the car rental company founded by his father, Hubert Paul Terstappen. In 1992, he became managing director of the Terstappen KG, which was integrated into Buchbinder in 2013. As Co-Managing Director of Buchbinder Holdings since 2013, he highly contributed to the integration of Terstappen KG into Buchbinder and is currently responsible for strategy, sales marketing, operations, administration and fleet in the company.

Olivier Baldassari, Group's Chief Countries and Operations Officer comments: "We are today a leading mobility service company that unites many strong brands under one flag. We operate a very concrete business, at a very large scale, to daily serve our 7.7 m active customers base: it is a granular, localized, expert, and profitable business. In Germany, we are building a powerful battleship, relying on 4 brands with differentiated value propositions, addressing various mobility needs. We now need to connect these brands even more closely, joining fleet management expertises from our different businesses, intensifying synergies generation and cross-fertilisation. In this context, the appointment of Hubert Terstappen is a real asset, which will reinforce our strong positions in Germany and support the growth story that we have in this country.

About Europcar Mobility Group

Europcar Mobility Group is a major player in mobility markets and listed on Euronext Paris. The mission of Europcar Mobility Group is to be the preferred "Mobility Service Company" by offering alternative attractive solutions to vehicle ownership, with a wide range of mobility-related services: vehicle-rental, chauffeur services, car-sharing, scooter-sharing and peer-to-peer car-rental. Customers' satisfaction is at the heart of the Group's mission and all of its employees and this commitment fuels the continuous development of new services. Europcar Mobility Group operates through multi brands meeting every customer specific needs; its 4 major brands being: Europcar the European leader in vehicle rental services, Goldcar the most important low-cost car-rental company in Europe, InterRent 'mid-tier' brand focused on leisure and Ubeeqo one of the European leaders in car-sharing (BtoB, BtoC). Europcar Mobility Group delivers its mobility solutions worldwide solutions through an extensive network in 137 countries (including 20 wholly owned subsidiaries in Europe, 2 in Australia and New Zealand, franchises and partners).

Further details on our website: www.europcar-mobility-group.com

About Europcar Mobility Group Germany

The German subsidiary of Europcar Mobility Group operates 4 brands:

Europcar: the N°1 brand in Europe for car rental and light commercial vehicle rental. Approx. 500 branches and 50.000 vehicles in the fleet in Germany.

Buchbinder and InterRent, jointly represented in Germany and Austria, with approx. 160 branches and 30.000 vehicles in the fleet

InterRent is a car rental mid-tier brand, leisure-focused, with an international footprint.

Buchbinder is one of the leading vehicle rental operators in Germany.

Ubeeqo: the European leader of round-trip car sharing (B2B, B2C) is present in Germany in Hamburg and Berlin, with a total fleet of 3.500 vehicles.

