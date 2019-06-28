NAXS Nordic Access Buyout Fund AB: Change in number of shares and voting rights in NAXS

In accordance with the resolution by the annual general meeting in NAXS AB (publ) ("NAXS") on 4 June 2019, the number of shares and voting rights in NAXS have during June 2019 been reduced by way of cancellation of 309,369 repurchased shares.

Prior to the cancellation of own shares there were a total of 12,219,430 shares and voting rights in NAXS. The number of shares and voting rights decreased with 309,369 through the cancellation. As of 28 June 2019, following completion of the cancellation, the total number of shares and voting rights in NAXS is 11,910,061.

NAXS primarily invests in private equity funds with a Nordic focus, but may also make direct investments or co-investments alongside private equity or other alternative assets funds. In addition, NAXS may, to a limited extent, make other types of investments.

