Stockholm, June 28, 2019 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that the trading in TRATON SE's shares (short name: 8TRA) will commence today on the Nasdaq Stockholm main market. TRATON belongs to the industrial sector and is the 33rd company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2019. The Company will be dual listed at Frankfurt Stock Exchange. TRATON is a subsidiary of Volkswagen AG and a leading commercial vehicle manufacturer worldwide with its brands MAN, Scania and Volkswagen Caminhões e Ônibus, and RIO. In 2018, TRATON Group's brands sold around 233,000 vehicles in total. Its offering comprises light-duty commercial vehicles, trucks, and buses at 29 production and assembly sites in 17 countries. The Company had a workforce of around 81,000 employees worldwide across its commercial vehicle brands as of December 31, 2018. The Group seeks to transform the transportation system through its products, its services, and as a partner for its customers. "The IPO of TRATON has reached the finishing line - and I am very pleased about the dual listing in Stockholm and Frankfurt," said Andreas Renschler, CEO of TRATON and member of the Board of Management of Volkswagen. "This pays tribute to the strong heritage of Scania in Sweden and MAN in Germany. Investor feedback during our roadshow, especially from Sweden, was very positive. We will now continue on our road to becoming a Global Champion of the transportation industry - as a listed company." "We welcome TRATON to the Nasdaq Stockholm main market," said Adam Kostyál, SVP and Head of European Listings, Nasdaq. "TRATON will make an exciting addition to our industrial sector, and we look forward to supporting the Company with the visibility and investor exposure that comes with a Nasdaq Stockholm listing." Nasdaq Stockholm has adjusted its opening procedure slightly to ensure that trading in TRATON's shares starts as close to simultaneously as possible in Stockholm and Frankfurt. Trading will begin with a 10 minute auction at 9.15 am CET, followed by continuous trading from 9.25 am CET. Further information can be found in the Exchange Notice. *Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 100 marketplaces in 50 countries. Nasdaq is home to over 4,000 total listings with a market value of approximately $14 trillion. To learn more, visit business.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Media Contact Erik Granström +46 73 449 78 07 erik.granstrom@nasdaq.com