Regulatory News:

Jacquet Metal Service (Paris:JCQ) has received a firm offer from the Swedish group SSAB for the acquisition of its subsidiary Abraservice Holding.

Abraservice Holding is the holding company of the Abraservice group which specializes in the distribution of wear resistant steels.

With 10 distribution centers localized in 11 countries mainly in Europe, Abraservice has generated 78 million euros in revenues for the fiscal year 2018.

On the basis of the firm offer, Jacquet Metal Service has granted an exclusivity to SSAB and Abraservice France has, pursuant to applicable regulations, initiated an information and consultation procedure of its employees' representative body in relation to the envisaged sale.

About Jacquet Metal Service:

Jacquet Metal Service is a European leader in the distribution of specialty steels.

The Group operates and develops a portfolio which currently consists of four brands: JACQUET (stainless steel quarto plates), STAPPERT (stainless steel long products), Abraservice (wear-resistant quarto plates), IMS group (engineering steels).

With a headcount of 3,300 employees, Jacquet Metal Service has a network of 111 distribution centers in 25 countries in Europe, China and North America. In 2018, the Group revenues amounted to 1.9 billion euros.

