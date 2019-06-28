Kemira Oyj

Stock Exchange Release

June 28, 2019 at 10.30 am (CET+1)

Kemira Oyj: Financial reporting schedule for 2020



During the year 2020, Kemira Oyj will publish financial information as follows:

Financial Statements Bulletin for the year 2019, February 11, 2020 at around 8.30 am (CET+1).

Annual Report 2019 will be published the week starting on February 17, 2020.

Interim report January-March 2020, April 28, 2020, at around 8.30 am (CET+1).

Half year financial report January-June 2020, July 17, 2020, at around 8.30 am (CET+1).

Interim report January-September 2020, October 27, 2020 at around 8.30 am (CET+1).

The Annual General Meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at 1.00 pm (CET+1). The Board of Directors of the company will convene the meeting.

For more information, please contact



Kemira Oyj

Olli Turunen, Vice President, Investor Relations

Tel. +358 40 552 8907





