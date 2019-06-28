This new functionality streamlines the retrieval of pesticide MRLs, vet drug MRLs and other contaminant limits data on a global scale, providing food manufacturers with detailed pesticide and contaminant comparison tables.

"We are very enthusiastic about this new milestone. In a global market, food manufacturers are demanding faster retrieval of data to support strategic decision making for the safety of consumers and brand protection. Our new 'Restricted Substances' module is the answer to this growing need; offering access to constantly updated information," says Nicola Colombo, Global Head of SGS Digicomply.

The horizon scanner monitors global regulations to deliver a comprehensive list of global MRLs in force, as well as those no longer in force or in draft. This access, to over 175,000 substances in more than 40 countries, is available to all SGS Digicomply Pro users already registered on the platform. Members in the same team, but based in different locations, can access the same information anytime, anywhere.

Discover the SGS Digicomply Restricted Substance (https://hubs.ly/H0jn_wk0) module today.

About SGS Digicomply

Connecting compliance experts, SGS Digicomply is a powerful content management platform that combines high technology with the expertise of SGS food compliance teams, to sort and classify huge volumes of global data into a single, coherent and reliable source that is specific to your needs.

About SGS

SGS is the world's leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company. SGS is recognized as the global benchmark for quality and integrity. With more than 97,000 employees, SGS operates a network of over 2,600 offices and laboratories around the world.