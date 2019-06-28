NNIT A/S: NNIT partner with 2021.AI to integrate artificial intelligence solutions with the business in the international life sciences and Danish enterprises within NNIT's core segments

Press release

NNIT partner with 2021.AI to integrate artificial intelligence solutions with the business in the international life sciences and Danish enterprises within NNIT's core segments

Strong teamwork and a proven platform help companies scale and coordinate artificial intelligence solutions across their business.

Copenhagen, June 28, 2019 - NNIT enters into partnership with 2021.AI focusing on life sciences and Danish companies in NNIT's core segments; financial services, public organizations and manufacturing companies.

The new partnership fits with NNIT's strategy to strengthen innovative offerings with a focus on AI as a means for improved competitiveness.

Established in November 2016, 2021.AI has grown into one of the most innovative Nordic companies with 80+ employees, headquartered in Copenhagen with sales and R&D in several locations globally.

According to the agreement, NNIT will go to market with the Grace AI Platform which was developed and delivered by the team of data scientists, computer engineers and IT architects from 2021.AI.

"Combining the strength of the successful entrepreneur and the leading provider of IT services and consultancy, we will collaborate to help clients take artificial intelligence (AI) to the next more mature level," explains Brian Troelsen, Business Development Director, NNIT.

When a company embarks on a AI journey clear and measurable value creation happens in the production phase. With the Grace AI platform, companies can both develop, productionize and efficiently scale their AI models, by amongst many things standardize their development processes and workflows.

"Most companies want to move from "the pilot project mode" and find a way to scale AI initiatives while ensuring full AI governance and robust solutions, and our partnership is established to deliver this development," Brian Troelsen explains.

Organizations wish to an increasing degree to get value from AI and apply it to their business challenges.

"Enterprises focus increasingly on how to use AI and automation as a means for cost optimization and improving revenue, harvesting value from their data by developing and productionizing AI models," explains CEO Mikael Munck from 2021.AI. He continues:

"We look very much forward to working closely together with the experts from NNIT who come with a deep knowledge about highly regulated enterprises from e.g. the life sciences industry and the finance sector."

The newly updated version of the Grace AI platform is offered as part of NNIT's full stack of AI services.

********

More information

Helga Heyn, NNIT Communications, +45 30 77 81 41, hhey@nnit.com

Line Sofie Graversen, 2021.AI, +45 28 73 74 37 lgr@2021.ai

About NNIT

NNIT is an international consultancy in the development, implementation, validation and operation of IT for the life sciences industry. Globally, NNIT A/S has more than 3,200 employees. www.nnit.com

About 2021.AI

2021.AI serves the growing need for applied AI. Our data science expertise combined with our Grace AI Platform offers a true AI differentiator for clients around the world. With Grace, Data Scientists can solve some of the most complex problems, or directly implement our packaged models related to churn prediction, chat-bots, classification, and much more. Growing fast with more than 80 employees, 2021.AI is headquartered in Copenhagen with sales and R&D in several locations globally.

www.2012.ai

Attachment