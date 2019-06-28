Valiant Investments Plc - Final Results to 30 November 2018

Valiant Investments plc is an investment company focused on venture capital through investing in small, fledgling companies that demonstrate the opportunity for attractive levels of growth and returns on investment. Valiant Investments plc is listed on the NEX Exchange Growth Market.



The Company held a general meeting on 21 June 2019 at which a number of resolutions were passed which lay the foundations for a new direction for the Company. Firstly, Mr J Ross and Mr S T Bhohi were appointed to the board of directors. Mr E Taylor stood down as a director and will continue as company secretary. The board of directors would like to thank Mr E Taylor for his many years of service to the Company.



The Company's shares were consolidated on a basis of 1 for 150 and the simultaneously sub-divided into shares of £0.0001 each. The Company placed 17,516,162 ordinary shares at £0.015 raising £262,742 before expenses.



A resolution was also agreed to dispose of the Company's 84.7% interest in Flamethrower plc for a nominal consideration of £1 to Mr C Windham. In return, Mr C Windham agreed to forgive an amount of approximately £75,000 owed to him by the Company. Furthermore, a resolution was agreed to waive an amount of £154,520 owed by Flamethrower plc to the Company.



The Company will also change its name to Eurocann International plc.



It is important that I elucidate further as to why we have decided to proceed with this restructuring of Valiant. During the course of 2018, one of Valiant's key financial backers shut up shop, thereby cutting off a crucial component of Valiant's modus operandi that had been key to its development, and in particular that of its subsidiary company, Flamethrower plc. By not having a strong cash position, Valiant had been reliant upon regular modest fundraisings to meet its ongoing financial obligations and to provide funding to its subsidiary, Flamethrower, to enable it to grow through both acquisition and organically.



Such a strategy was delivering, as evidenced by the growth in turnover that Flamethrower has seen since its formation. Our objective had always been to get the turnover and profit of Flamethrower to a certain level whereby there would be no requirement for Valiant to continue raising capital and the Group would be self-sufficient.



Unfortunately our financial backers ceasing to do business has meant that the growth trajectory of Flamethrower had flatlined, with the costs of being a public company devouring the free cash flow generated by this subsidiary. The failure to reach critical mass and to be self sufficient led to us having to look at alternate plans that can deliver value for our shareholders.



Therefore I was very pleased to announce on 24 June, a new direction for Valiant will see the Company renamed Eurocann International plc, recapitalised as described above, the board strengthened through the appointment of new directors, and with plans to move into the medicinal cannabis market.



In many ways this is a natural market for the Company to pivot to, having held investments in Canadian cannabis companies for a number of years. Whilst we exited the position in Tetra Bio Pharma at the start of 2019, we do continue to hold a small number of shares in North Bud Farms Inc, a Canadian Securities Exchange company constructing a modern purpose-built cannabis production facility located on 95 acres of agricultural land in Low, Quebec. North Bud is focussed on pharmaceutical and food grade cannabinoid production in preparation for the legalization of edibles and ingestible products scheduled for October 2019.

