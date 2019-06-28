According to Technavio Research Report, "Healthcare Cloud Computing Market by product (SaaS, IaaS, and PaaS) and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA) is witnessed to grow USD 16.37 billion, at a CAGR of 22% from 2018 to 2022."

Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market: Top emerging trend

Introduction of edge computing is an emerging trend in the ICT space. Edge computing is a method of optimizing cloud computing systems by performing computing applications at the logical end-point of the network instead of cloud or data centers. In edge computing, sensors, controllers, and other connected devices collect and analyze IoT data themselves or transmit it to a nearby computing device such as server or laptop for analysis. Thus, the data can be quickly retrieved and applied in edge computing systems. Vendors such as BioLert are providing software utilizing edge computing for monitoring epileptic patients, detecting and notifying the occurrence of epilepsy episodes in a patient to their family members or caretakers. Edge computing also creates a record of patients' vitals and events, which can be used by medical professionals to determine better treatment regime for patients.

Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market: Increasing cloud assisted medical collaborations

Cloud computing is increasingly being used for tackling the American opioid crisis in collaboration with several stakeholders involved including healthcare professionals, policy makers, and technology providers. In addition, benefits including system scalability, cost savings, and enhanced flexibility are also encouraging the adoption of cloud computing in the modern healthcare systems. Furthermore, organizations are deploying cloud-based modules for helping healthcare professionals in making informed and precise business decisions for opioid prescriptions for their patients.

Few Major Players for the Healthcare Cloud Computing Market are:

Amazon.com

IBM

Microsoft

Oracle

Salesforce

Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market: Segmentation Analysis

The market research analysis categorizes the global healthcare cloud computing market into the following products:

SaaS in healthcare

IaaS in healthcare

PaaS in healthcare

In 2017, the SaaS in health care segment accounted for 62% of the global market and is projected to reach 65% by 2022, exhibiting almost 3% increase in market share.

