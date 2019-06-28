This new 375 square meter facility significantly expands the company's capability to provide a one-stop facility for the testing of medical devices, IT equipment, industrial equipment and consumer electrics.

Located at Yokohama Business Park North Square, 1F 134 Godo-cho, Hodogaya-ku, Yokohama, the laboratory is equipped to undertake the full range of safety, electromagnetic compatibility (EMC), wireless and chemical testing.

Norihiro Ueda, Product Safety Manger, said: "Our investment in developing new facilities at Yokohama supports our strategy to strengthen and develop our electrical and electronic testing services in Japan and to broaden our client base there. Current and future clients will benefit from a locally available service which guarantees competitiveness in the international markets and helps streamline and accelerate their routes to new markets."

The extended capability of the Yokohama laboratory now includes:

Testing and reporting services

Technical meeting services for CE, NERL and other international regulations

Factory inspection services

These broader range of testing capabilities are accredited against:

ISO/IEC 17025 by IAS (ILAC mark)

CBTL by SGS CEBEC for CB Scheme

NRTL testing laboratory by SGS US for OSHA

Diamond PSE and JET-S mark through JET

SGS Electrical & Electronic Testing Services

Globally, SGS has the electrical and electronic industry regulatory and technical expertise to provide testing services for abuse, benchmarking, durability, electrical, electromagnetic compatibility (EMC), environmental, life cycle analysis, performance, safety standards and transportation on cells, batteries and modules. Learn more by visiting our website (https://www.sgs.com/en/consumer-goods-retail/electrical-and-electronics).

For further information, please contact:

English:

Dave Kobayashi

Senior Sales

t: +81 45 393 5209

Japanese:

Hidekazu Taguchi

Product Safety/EMC Sales Manager

t: +81 45 330 5017

About SGS

SGS is the world's leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company. SGS is recognized as the global benchmark for quality and integrity. With more than 97,000 employees, SGS operates a network of over 2,600 offices and laboratories around the world.