With buildings responsible for 36% of EU greenhouse gas emissions and half the bloc's energy demand, European cities will have to accelerate deployment of renewable energy and foster substantial investment in energy efficiency to become carbon neutral by 2050. A new report has found 'solar skins' are well positioned to help achieve that goal and multiply the contribution of rooftop solar.While it still faces hurdles, building-integrated PV (BIPV) could play an important role in the decarbonization of urban landscapes. With 75% of EU buildings having been built before the introduction of energy ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...