Using a VPP to regulate thousands of data points according to price signals can enable generation asset owners to take care of their systems within seconds and with very high granularity.French renewable energy company CNR is partnering with energy & meteo systems GmbH, to improve how the former's renewable energy generation assets react to negative price signals. "Renewable assets benefiting from the French new feed-in-premium mechanism must be curtailed during strictly negative EPEX SPOT prices," said CNR energy department director Pierre-Jean Grangette, referring to central Europe's EPEX ...

