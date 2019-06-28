Grand Vision Media Holdings plc - Result of AGM
London, 28 June 2019
London, 28 June 2019
13:00
Grand Vision Media Holdings plc
( "GVMH" or the "Company")
Result of AGM
The Company announces that at its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") which was held at 1pm (local time Hong Kong) on 28 June 2019 all resolutions were passed.
The resolutions are as set out in the Notice of AGM which is available on the Company's website
http://gvmh.co.uk/index.php?fi=Invistor Relations&sub=2
For more information:
|Grand Vision Media Holdings plc
|http://gvmh.co.uk/
|Edward Kwan-Mang Ng, Director
|Tel: +44 (0) 20 7866 2145
or info@gvmh.co.uk
|Alfred Henry Corporate Finance Ltd
|Nick Michaels / Jon Isaacs
|Tel: +44 (0) 20 3772 0021
or enquiries@alfredhenry.com
