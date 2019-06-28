Grand Vision Media Holdings plc - Result of AGM

London, 28 June 2019

13:00





Grand Vision Media Holdings plc

( "GVMH" or the "Company")



Result of AGM

The Company announces that at its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") which was held at 1pm (local time Hong Kong) on 28 June 2019 all resolutions were passed.

The resolutions are as set out in the Notice of AGM which is available on the Company's website

http://gvmh.co.uk/index.php?fi=Invistor Relations&sub=2

