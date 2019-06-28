Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted Adapteo Plc's shares to trading on Nasdaq Stockholm with effect from July 1, 2019. The decision is conditional upon that the demerger from Cramo Plc is effective, that the demerger is registered in the Finnish Trade register, and that the company can meet the liquidity requirements. Adapteo Plc's share capital will on July 1, 2019 consist of 44,682,697 shares. Short Name: ADAPT -------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares to be listed: 44,682,697 -------------------------------------------------------- ISIN Code: FI4000383898 -------------------------------------------------------- Order book id: 175715 -------------------------------------------------------- Average Daily Turnover: 750,000 EUR -------------------------------------------------------- Trading Currency: SEK -------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: CCP Cleared -------------------------------------------------------- Segment: Mid Cap -------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: STO Equities CCP / 182 -------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------- MIC: XSTO -------------------------------------------------------- ICB Classification: Industry code: 2000 Industrials --------------------------------------------------- Supersector code: 2700 Industrial Goods & Services --------------------------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.