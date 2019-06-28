CPR Cell Phone Repair Expands Services with the Opening of New Store in Baytown, TX

CPR Provides Fast, Affordable Repairs for Phones, Tablets, Laptops and Game Consoles

INDEPENDENCE, OH / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2019 / CPR Cell Phone Repair, the largest and fastest growing retail mobile device repair franchise network in North America, is pleased to announce the opening of a new store in Baytown, TX. The worldwide leader of mobile device repair congratulates new owners Shannon Porter and Patrick Wood.

To learn more about CPR Cell Phone Repair Baytown, please visit: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/baytown-tx/.

"We are thrilled to welcome Shannon Porter and Patrick Wood to the CPR Network," said Josh Sevick, CEO of CPR Cell Phone Repair. "We know that their Baytown store will serve customers with top quality repairs and service, and we wish them success with this venture."

Baytown is located on the Gulf coast, about 30 minutes east of Houston. The city boomed with the discovery of oil in the early 1900s and petroleum continues to be a major part of its economy. The Baytown Refinery, run by ExxonMobil, is the second largest oil refinery in the United States. Additionally, Baytown has a vibrant arts district downtown, motorsports complex, and large regional shopping mall. Shannon and Patrick's new CPR location is conveniently located near the shopping center.

"Shannon and I are excited to embark on this journey with CPR," said franchisee, Patrick. "As CPR Owners, we look forward to being able to service our community with fast, affordable, and reliable repair services for all of their devices."

CPR Baytown offers everything from simple fixes such as cracked screens to more complex issues like diagnostic issues and water damage. To start a repair with CPR Baytown, visit the store or contact the technicians at the details listed below.

CPR Baytown is located at:

3618 Garth Rd.

Baytown, TX 77521

Please contact the store at 281-787-7736

Please visit the website: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/baytown-tx/

