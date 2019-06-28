The global Japanese encephalitis vaccines market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 9% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the global Japanese encephalitis vaccines market size is the inclusion in national immunization plan. India and China are the two countries that face the maximum risk of indications caused by deadly viruses, including Japanese encephalitis. To overcome this challenge, governments in these countries have come up with national immunization plans which focuses on vaccinating the population against these viruses. For instance, in 2014, Japanese encephalitis was added to the Universal Immunization Programme, introduced by the 'Government of India' in 1978. Similarly, governments in several countries are entering into an agreement with organizations to increase the immunization in their countries. Therefore, the inclusion in national immunization plan is expected to stimulate the demand for Japanese encephalitis vaccines during the next five years.

As per Technavio, strong investments from BRICS in research will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global Japanese encephalitis vaccines market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Japanese encephalitis vaccines market: Strong investments from BRICS in research

BRICS countries have been playing an essential role in the global pharmaceuticals market through their strong production capacity and contract manufacturing for vendors in other countries. These countries have made significant investments in developing the manufacturing process of vaccines to meet the high global demand for vaccines in emerging economies. Vendors in this region have increased their production capacity and are working towards providing vaccines at a low price. The strong manufacturing process by high investments from governments for the production of vaccines is expected to fuel the Japanese encephalitis vaccines market growth during the next five years.

"The growing inbound travel to Asia, strategic alliances and the emergence of novel vaccine technology will have a significant impact on the expansion of the Japanese encephalitis vaccines market size during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Japanese encephalitis vaccines market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global Japanese encephalitis vaccines market by type (inactivated vaccines, recombinant vaccines, and live attenuated vaccines), and geographic regions (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

The Asian region led the Japanese encephalitis vaccines market in 2018, followed by ROW, Europe, and North America, respectively. The growth of the Japanese encephalitis vaccines market in Asia can be attributed to a growing number of approved vaccines, rising number of campaigns, the presence of strong regional vaccine developers and manufacturers, and the increasing investments for the R&D of vaccines in this region.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190628005246/en/

