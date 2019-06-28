Vestas Wind Systems A/S: Vestas receives 281 MW order of V150-4.2 MW turbines in Brazil

News release from Vestas Mediterranean

Madrid, 28 June 2019



Vestas has received a 281 MW order for three wind parks in Brazil through a non-regulated power purchase agreement. The contract includes the supply and installation of 67 V150-4.2 MW turbines that will be locally produced under the Brazilian Development Bank (BNDES) FINAME II rules at the Vestas' factory in Ceará.

"The V150-4.2 MW turbine continues to make the difference in the Brazilian market by offering very competitive levelised cost of energy that offers an attractive long-term investment for our customers", highlights Rogerio S. Zampronha, Vestas Managing Director for Brazil and Southern LATAM.

Turbine delivery is expected to start in 2021 and commissioning is planned by the end of the same year.

The project details are kept undisclosed under customer's request.

About Vestas

Vestas is the energy industry's global partner on sustainable energy solutions. We design, manufacture, install, and service wind turbines across the globe, and with more than 102 GW of wind turbines in 80 countries, we have installed more wind power than anyone else. Through our industry-leading smart data capabilities and unparalleled more than 87 GW of wind turbines under service, we use data to interpret, forecast, and exploit wind resources and deliver best-in-class wind power solutions. Together with our customers, Vestas' more than 24,500 employees are bringing the world sustainable energy solutions to power a bright future.

