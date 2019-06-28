Office Sense, a Live Call Answering Service, is Rebranded as AnswerHero

AnswerHero Provides High Quality Answering Solutions for their Valued Clients

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2019 / The founders of Office Sense, a live call answering service, are pleased to announce that the company has been rebranded and now has a new name: AnswerHero.

To learn more about AnswerHero and the reasons for the recent rebranding, please visit www.AnswerHero.com/Office-Sense.

As a company spokesperson noted, ever since Office Sense first opened for business 9 years ago, they have had one key goal in mind: to provide their clients with the best answering solutions in the industry.

"Last year we began considering what the future of our company would look like," the spokesperson noted, adding that the team from Office Sense had already begun planning some major reinvestments in the company with the goal of making their customers' experiences truly world-class.

"But first, we decided that if we were going to grow the company to the degree that we have planned we should also reimagine the name of the company."

After discussing it for months and doing plenty of strategic planning, the company founders decided that it was time that their brand truly reflects what they do best: answering their valued clients' phone calls.

With the new name of AnswerHero, the company founders believe that the new brand reflects the commitment and dedication that they and their team has to being there to answer every call, every time.

"We will continue to provide the same exceptional services with the same human touch while improving our service and adding features."

In addition, AnswerHero will continue to own all of their call centers, which are equipped with state of the art technology. This means they can keep a close eye on training and the quality of service. This also ensures that the team from AnswerHero can work closely with their clients and provide them with the specific types of answering service that they need for their company.

AnswerHero is a nationwide leading answering service. The company provides high quality answering solutions to keep their clients' businesses operating successfully. Their 24/7/365 operation, fully bilingual agents, and state of the art technology ensures that businesses never miss a call. They promise that all of their clients' calls receive the highest quality of answering care and business class, solidifying their company's growth.

