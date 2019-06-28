GulfSlope Energy, Inc.: GulfSlope Energy Launches Shallow Prospect Program

GulfSlope executes Letter of Intent to form joint venture related to shallow depth prospects located in the Gulf of Mexico Shelf

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2019 / GulfSlope Energy, Inc. (OTCQB: GSPE) ("GulfSlope" or the "Company") today announced the execution of a letter of intent with a privately held oil and gas company (the "Partner") to form a joint venture to generate and drill shallow depth prospects in the Gulf of Mexico (the "Joint Venture"). GulfSlope will retain and deploy a supra salt evaluation team consisting of three geoscientists and a manager (the "Evaluation Team") to identify, evaluate and recommend targets for lease acquisition, farm-in and drilling. GulfSlope will serve as Operator and will be compensated for the management and administration of the Joint Venture as well as reimbursed for direct G&A costs incurred on behalf of the Joint Venture. The Partner will have the right to participate up to 50% in the drilling of the shallow depth prospects generated and developed by the Evaluation Team. Additionally, subject to specific performance criteria, the Partner will be granted an option to participate in the Company's Corvette Prospect on a promoted basis.

"We are excited about the opportunity to be part of this Joint Venture and it represents a natural complement to our existing subsalt exploration program," stated John Seitz, Chairman and CEO of GulfSlope. He added "Our participation in this Joint Venture will allow us to leverage our proprietary reprocessed seismic data by pursuing supra salt prospects that have been overlooked by industry."

The intent is to enter into Definitive Agreements for the Joint Venture on or before August 31, 2019, which will have an initial term of one year, with the option to renew for an additional one year term.

About GulfSlope Energy

GulfSlope Energy is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on exploring offshore U.S. Gulf of Mexico. To learn more, visit the GulfSlope Energy website at www.GulfSlope.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements.

