Engineered equipment leader Duravant expands global offerings with acquisition of Motion06, Austrian manufacturer of specialized conveyor modules

Duravant LLC ("Duravant"), a global engineered equipment and automation solutions provider to the food processing, packaging and material handling sectors, announced the completion of its acquisition of Motion06 Gmbh ("Motion06"), a leading manufacturer of machines and components for conveyor systems. The acquisition agreement was first announced on May 15, and today Duravant completed the acquisition.

Headquartered in Lengau, Austria, Motion06 specializes in the design, production and sale of high-performance belt conveyor technology; prominently featuring a belt curve conveyor for ecommerce, parcel distribution centers, airport baggage handling systems, and other industrial applications. Founded in 2006, the company has conveyor modules and components in operation at more than 65 airports worldwide and has provided conveying solutions to ecommerce, parcel and distribution giants around the globe.

With locations and joint ventures in Austria, Singapore and China, Motion06 expands Duravant's footprint in Europe and Asia.

Mike Kachmer, President and CEO of Duravant, said, "The Duravant team is proud to welcome Motion06 to our family of operating companies. When considering our existing portfolio, the synergies with Motion06 are numerous. We can't wait to get to work on the growth opportunities this new relationship provides."

The transaction brings together two global engineered equipment leaders with complementary products, applications and connectivity solutions. The companies' combined expertise in automation solutions, their commitment to innovation, coupled with their longstanding industry relationships, expands their ability to deliver material handling solutions that ensure greater productivity, efficiency and profitability for customers worldwide.

About Duravant

Headquartered in Downers Grove, IL, Duravant is a global automation and engineered equipment company with manufacturing, sales and service facilities throughout North America, Europe and Asia. Through their portfolio of operating companies, Duravant delivers trusted end-to-end process solutions for customers and partners through engineering and integration expertise, project management and operational excellence. With worldwide sales distribution and service networks, they provide immediate and lifetime aftermarket support to all the markets they serve in the food processing, packaging and material handling sectors. Duravant's market-leading brands are synonymous with innovation, durability and reliability. For more information, visit www.duravant.com.

About Motion06

Headquartered in Lengau, Austria, Motion06 is the leading manufacturer of conveyor modules and material handling equipment for the ecommerce and airport segments, with products operational in over 65 airports globally. With a worldwide industrial presence and an active customer base in over 42 countries, Motion06 caters to system integrators the world over. Customers depend on Motion06's reliably productive tailor-made solutions paired with expert consultation and support throughout the project lifecycle, resulting in long-term partnerships and maximum productivity. For more information, visit www.motion06.at.

