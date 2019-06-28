Sport Capital Group Plc - Outcome of AGM and Other Matters

SPORT CAPITAL GROUP PLC

(the "Company"; SCG on NEX Exchange Growth Market)

OUTCOME OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ("AGM") AND OTHER MATTERS

The Company's AGM in respect of the year ended 31st December 2018 occurred today (28th June 2019) at 10.00 o'clock a. m. BST, in accordance with the notice posted on 5th June 2019 to shareholders.

Outcome of AGM

I am pleased to record that all resolutions laid before members of the Company for consideration were passed and, there being no further business, the meeting was declared closed at 10.12 a. m. BST.

Board Changes

The Company announced on 5th June 2019 that Mr. John Treacy would be leaving the Board with effect today; and that Mr. Mark Jackson, MBA, FCA would re-join the Board, also effective today. Mr. Jackson is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales and principal of a busy accountancy practice serving the mercantile community in the port city of Kingston upon Hull, East Yorkshire. I am delighted to welcome Mr. Jackson back onto the Board of the Company.

Simon Grant-Rennick,

Chairman,

London, 28th June 2019.

This announcement has been issued after due and careful enquiry and the directors of Sport Capital Group plc accept responsibility for the content.

Enquiries :

Sport Capital Group plc:

Simon Grant-Rennick: +44 (0) 797 325 3124; sgrelk7@gmail.com

Keith, Bayley, Rogers & Co. Limited:

Graham Atthill-Beck: +44 (0)20 7464 4091; +971 (0) 50 856 9408; +44 (0) 750 643 4107; Graham.Atthill-Beck@kbrl.co.uk