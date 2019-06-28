Via Developments Plc - Interim Results for the 6 months ended 31 March 2019

28 June 2019

Via Developments Plc

("VDP" or the "Company")

Interim Results for the 6 months ended 31 March 2019

Chairman's statement

Via Developments Plc (NEX: VIA1), reports its interim results for the 6 months ended 31 March 2019.

Results

The unaudited results for the six-months period ended 31 March 2019 show a loss of £258,239 (six months to 30 September 2017 a loss of £45,225).

Operating income for the period was £283,576 (six months to 30 September 2017 £557,134. Net liabilities at the end of period under review were £587,545 (as at 30 September 2017 the company had net assets of £64,997). The Company ended the period with total assets of £5,538,246 down slightly from the £5,877,510 reported at the September 2018 financial period end.

Key developments and project highlights in the period include:

In the period since the last report, the Company sold 19 units at the Napier House development. At the balance sheet date there were 11 units remaining, 10 of these have been let on short term tenancies while we continue to market them. These have been refinanced by way of a 9-month facility provided by Avamore Capital Ltd. This facility is being redeemed from the sales proceeds of the remaining units.

At Windsor Point the Company has exchanged on 30 units and has received reservations on 14 more which leaves just 3 units to be sold from the first phase of the development.

As previously reported, the financial facilities in place for the Windsor Point development are due for renewal and the company is negotiating to secure senior debt, equity and mezzanine funding for this project that will enable the redemption of the current facility. The funding is expected to be secured by the end of Q3 2019. The directors are satisfied with the progress being made in these negotiations.

Significant post balance sheet events

In the period since 31stMarch 2019, the Company has received reservations on a further 4 of the Napier House units. These are expected to exchange very shortly.

Going Concern

Nothing much has changed since the publication of the Company's audited results on 11thJune 2019.

Having reviewed the available information, and notwithstanding the risks highlighted in that report, the directors remain confident that the company will be able to meet its financial obligations on the due dates for the foreseeable future. Accordingly, the directors consider that it is appropriate for the financial statements of the company to be prepared on a going concern basis.

Outlook

The directors remain positive for the remainder of the financial year to 30 September 2019 and beyond. The Company continues to evaluate opportunities for further site acquisitions and believes that the commercial environment continues to provide opportunities for growth.

Note of Appreciation

I wish to thank our staff, investors and business partners for their support of the Company in the period to 31 March 2019. The Board and senior management are looking forward to a successful future.

John Khan

Co CEO

28 June 2019

The directors of Via Developments Plc accept responsibility for this announcement.

Statement of Comprehensive Income

for the SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2019

Notes Six Months Ended

31March 2019

GBP 18 Months

Ended

30 Sept 2018

GBP Six Months Ended

30Sept 2017

GBP Other operating income 283,576 1,440,352 557,134 Administrative expenses (379,611) (1,655,981) (593,447) Operating Profit / (Loss) (96,035) (215,629) (36,313) Finance income 184,739 567,799 150,562 Finance costs (347,226) (794,766) (160,141) Loss before taxation (258,522) (442,596) (9,579) Income tax expense 283 3,068 667 Loss for the period and total comprehensive expense (258,239) (439,528) (45,225)

No dividends were proposed or declared in respect of any of the periods presented above.

Statement of Financial Position

AS AT 31 MARCH 2019

Notes As at

31March 2019

GBP As at

30 Sept 2018

GBP As at

30Sept 2017

GBP Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 6,432 9,408 14,340 Investments 1,351 1,351 1,251 Trade and other receivables 3,346,432 3,842,593 3,568,444 3,354,215 3,853,352 3,584,035 Current assets Trade and other receivables 2,173,630 1,932,929 1,386,912 Cash and cash equivalents 10,401 91,229 29,973 2,184,031 2,024,158 1,416,885 Total assets 5,538,246 5,877,510 5,000,920 Current liabilities Trade and other payables 221,950 527,017 561,109 Non-current liabilities Borrowings 5,903,800 5,679,475 4,372,089 Deferred tax liabilities 41 324 2,725 5,903,841 5,679,799 4,374,814 Total liabilities 6,125,791 6,206,816 5,078,384 Net assets / (liabilities) (587,545) (329,306) 64,997 Equity Called up share capital 382,000 382,000 382,000 Accumulated losses (969,545) (711,306) (317,003) Total equity (587,545) (329,306) 64,997

.

Statement of Changes in Equity

for the SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2019

Called up share capital Accumulated Losses Total

Equity GBP GBP GBP Balance at 31 March 2017 382,000 (271,778) 110,222 Loss for the period - (45,225) (45,225) Issue of share capital - - - Balance at 30 September 2017 382,000 (317,003) 64,997 Loss for the period - (394,303) (394,303) Issue of share capital - - - Balance at 30 Sept 2018 382,000 (711,306) (329,306) Loss for the period - (258,239) (258,239) Issue of share capital - - - Balance at 31 March 2019 382,000 (969,545) (587,545)

Statement of Cash Flows

for the SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2019