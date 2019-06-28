Open Source Streaming, Mission Critical Messaging and Microservices Market Leaders, Key Topics, Shares, Strategies, and Forecasts to 2025

PUNE, India, June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ReportsnReports added Open Source Streaming, Mission Critical Messaging and Microservices Market Shares, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2019 to 2025 study report has 715 pages and 291 tables and figures. Growth is based on implementation of streaming mobile smart phone network connectivity, tablet use for mobile computing, Internet apps, cloud computing, and business process management systems (BPM) that support collaboration. IoT process API components support enterprise innovation and change. Software forms the basis of change. Software API streaming message development tools drive innovation. Mission critical messaging is a key aspect of those aspects of web process making IT flexible and adaptable.

Open source carves a place in mission critical messaging with flavors of MQ providing foundation for cloud and mobile. The move to accelerate replacements for once and only once automated delivery process for the line of business is being achieved, built into new types of cloud data centers. Streaming messaging is being used to implement stock ticker info, log management, web site management, and data management inside cloud systems that stretch the boundaries of the enterprise.

Messaging is used to reach to all parts of the data center and to user endpoints. Marketing departments use messaging to target smartphones and tablets. Messaging is fundamental to the ability to launch APIs anywhere. Systems of engagement are dependent on implementing management decentralization and supporting user empowerment leveraging messaging. Mission critical messaging forms the base for analytics systems.

Scale is everything in the era of Clos architecture of the data center and optical transceivers for inside the data center. Data moves at the speed of light around the network inside the data center so scale is important. The charter of mission critical messaging relates to automatically interconnected APIs. Robotic software is used to install the automated APIs to achieve process managed by orchestration.

A financial transaction is not something to lose or duplicate. If it gets counted twice, or gets missed, this is not a good system. Smart phones, Internet of Things (IoT), and tablets change the markets for messaging and cloud IT systems implementation. Cloud is increasing the need for mission critical decoupled messaging so that apps can interconnect automatically, bringing data to the desired compute node.

"The communication of data accurately is a demanding task. There is trouble if a sent message does not get through or contra-wise if a message that is sent goes through twice. When there is a person on one or both sides of the message sending, human intelligence is able to deal with the problem if the message does not get sent, or if it gets sent twice, but for a machine to machine communication, the anticipation of difficulty has to be built into the system."

The market for Middleware Messaging and Open Source Streaming sector at $17.9 billion in 2018 is expected to be worth $67 billion by 2025. Growth is based on implementation of streaming mobile smart phone network connectivity, tablet use for mobile computing, Internet apps, cloud computing, IoT, and business process management systems (BPM) that support collaboration. 5G processes API components to support technology innovation and change. Software API messaging forms the basis of change. Software API streaming message development tools drive innovation. Mission critical messaging is a key aspect of those aspects of web process making IT flexible and adaptable.

The increasingly global nature of science, technology and engineering is a reflection of the implementation of the globally integrated enterprise. Customers trust wintergreen research to work alongside them to ensure the success of the participation in a particular market segment.

Companies Profiled

Market Leaders:

Fujitsu

Fiorano

Confluent

Mulesoft

Software AG / WebMethods

Market Participants:

360 Logica

ActiveMQ

Adobe

AgilePoint

Apache Flume

Appian

Aurea

BigAgi

BizFlow

BonitaSoft

CA Technologies

Cisco Systems

Crosscheck Networks

Dell / VMWare

Elastic Stack Open Source

Fabasoft Group

Hewlett Packard Enterprise HPE

HostBridge

IBM

Informatica

Information Builders / iWay Software

Intalio

Kofax

Managed Methods

Mega

Mendix

Microfocus

Microsoft SOA

Mulesoft

Nastel Technologies

Newgen

OpenText

Oracle

PegaSystems

Perficient

Pivotal

PNM Soft

Progress Software

Red Hat

SAP

SOALIB

Software AG

Tibco Software

WSO2

Key Topics:

Robotic Software

Microservices

Middleware Messaging

Open Source Streaming

Web Services

E-Commerce

Cloud Technology

Middleware Messaging Drives Web Services and SOA

Middleware Messaging

Cross Application

Cross Platform Data Exchange

Once and Only Once

Asynchronous Message Delivery

Message Delivery Server

Application Server

Web 2.0

Wiki-Style Collaboration

Social Networking

Business Process Management

Virtualized Systems

Open Source Application Server

WinterGreen Research

Web Assets

JBOSS

Reusable Software Components

VIrtualization

Server Hosting Centers

Web Properties

Web Application Gallery

Web PI

Collaboration

Mashups

Web services

Web Analytics / Frameworks

Java

Linux

